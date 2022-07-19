x

July 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

Wildfire Blazing in Drafi, at Mt. Penteli in Athens

July 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Wildfire
A firefighter spays water in the mount of Penteli, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Residents in the area of Drafi, at the foothills of Mt. Penteli in Athens, were instructed to evacuate towards the area of Pallini, early on Tuesday evening.

The text alert messages were sent out via the emergency number 112.

Meanwhile, strong firefighting forces are operating against the fire, that first broke out at the area of Daou in Penteli, and is burning its way towards Drafi, noted the fire brigade.

Some 78 firefighters with 22 fire engines, 5 ground teams, alongside 28 Romanian firefighters with 3 water tanks, are assisted by 11 water-bombers and 5 helicopters in this broad operation.

Residents in the areas of Penteli and Nea Penteli, Daou, Dioni and Kallitechnioupoli have all received a text alert by the emergency number 112, warning them to be on stand-by for any further instructions by the civil protection and the fire brigade.

RELATED

Society
Questions οver Dangerous Cargo on Ukrainian Plane Crash in Greece

ATHENS - While no cause has been determined for the crash in Greece of a 50-year-0ld Soviet-era Ukrainian airplane carrying morto ammunition bound for Bangladesh from Serbia, there aren't many answers about the flight either.

Society
Greece Confirms 148,435 New Coronavirus Cases in July 11-17
Politics
Tsunis, Dendias and Hardalias Visit Souda Air Base

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Van Plunges into Sinkhole in NYC, Owner Later Drives Van Off

NEW YORK — Street repairs were underway Tuesday after a van fell into a giant sinkhole in the Bronx.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings