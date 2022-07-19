Wildfire Blazing in Drafi, at Mt. Penteli in Athens

Society

A firefighter spays water in the mount of Penteli, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Residents in the area of Drafi, at the foothills of Mt. Penteli in Athens, were instructed to evacuate towards the area of Pallini, early on Tuesday evening.

The text alert messages were sent out via the emergency number 112.

Meanwhile, strong firefighting forces are operating against the fire, that first broke out at the area of Daou in Penteli, and is burning its way towards Drafi, noted the fire brigade.

Some 78 firefighters with 22 fire engines, 5 ground teams, alongside 28 Romanian firefighters with 3 water tanks, are assisted by 11 water-bombers and 5 helicopters in this broad operation.

Residents in the areas of Penteli and Nea Penteli, Daou, Dioni and Kallitechnioupoli have all received a text alert by the emergency number 112, warning them to be on stand-by for any further instructions by the civil protection and the fire brigade.