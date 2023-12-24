x

December 24, 2023

Wild Winter Cuts Greece’s Kiwi Production, Supplies Seen Running Out

December 24, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE- Kiwi-Actinidia chinensis. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)
FILE- Kiwi-Actinidia chinensis. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – Greece could be out of kiwis by the end of January because a mild winter has reduced the crop, the volumes expected to fall 20-25 percent, and with worries about ships steering clear of attacks in the Red Sea affecting exports.

It’s also brought about a higher demand and prices rising, reported FreshPlaza about the development with Zeus’ Marketing Sales Director Christina Manossis saying, “We’d expect to produce about 300,000 tons of kiwis this year, but now this has been reduced to 240,000 tons.”

With many Greek kiwi exporters selling their stocks fast, Manossis expects most of Greek kiwis to be sold out by the end of January. “Greece has already moved 85,000 tons in one and a half months.. This means people have been selling superfast, as a response to the high demand.”

She added that “We value being able to close our season later, and have confidence in the quality of our kiwis to be stored until then. This is why I’m sure we’ll still have kiwis left by the end of January, as we’ll only start to sell aggressively once January starts, while other companies have been doing this from November.”

The major shipping lines avoiding the Black Sea route will definitely have an impact on the kiwi exports to Asia, she said. “We also sell kiwis overseas and have not held back in this territory. This means that the problems with the Black Sea route will affect us. Fortunately, only four of our containers were blocked, they are currently still in holding. The shipping companies have told us it’s a matter of days until the issue is resolved. The biggest impact will be a longer transit time for us. Instead of thirty days it might take our containers 40 days or longer to reach the destination . Although delays are inconvenient, we are confident our kiwis could withstand a delay of a month if they had to. Shipping companies have also stated they’ll reserve the right do add a fee to the transports, but the height of this fee is still very much unclear to us.”

