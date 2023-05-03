Wife of Murdered Greek Journalist Says Reporters in “Danger” Still

Society

ATHENS – The arrest of two brothers tied to the murder of Greek investigative journalist Giorgos Karaivaz hasn’t convinced his widow that reporters are safe as the country’s press freedom record ranked it last in the European Union.

The shooting death of her husband outside his home in April, 2021 “shows that journalists are in danger” in Greece, Statha Alexandropoulou-Karaivaz, a former reporter, told Agence France-Presse in an interview.

https://www.barrons.com/news/journalists-in-danger-as-greek-press-freedom-falls-876e12e9

In the 2023 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released on World Press Freedom Day, Greece also ranked 107th out of 180 countries and has fallen further behind in the EU.

She said the ranking was an indictment on the deterioration of media freedom in the country in the wake of the bugging of journalists phones and with some hit with abusive SLAPP suits to silence them.

Karaivaz specialized in covering police corruption and the underworld and was known to have connections in both but it didn’t protect him as a gunman who stepped off the back of a motor scooter driven by another shot him dead.

The killer fired more than 10 bullets before fleeing with his accomplice, the act drawing condemnation from the New Democracy government blamed for stifling media freedom and a lack of progress in the case before the arrests.

Media freedom groups had also said there was an aura of impunity after the murder and the arrests came just ahead of May 21 elections and with no indication if anyone had ordered the killing, or why.

“I believe there is no press freedom, certainly. Scandals are brushed under the carpet, people are only interested in rising prices,” said Alexandropoulou-Karaivaz although Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had insisted there’s a robust free press, disputing the rankings and dismissing criticism.

She denounced what she called “gaps” in Greece’s rule of law and delays in the police investigation into her husband’s murder until the recent arrests and with no mastermind being named.

She told AFP that she believes the killing was linked to her husband’s work on corruption – an arena involving “officers, politicians, leading entrepreneurs and the Church,” but didn’t provide any evidence or proof.

“Some people wanted to silence him, that’s why they killed him. Giorgos was in touch with police officers, businessmen, politicians and sometimes even prisoners, anyone who could act as a source for him,” she said.

QUESTIONS, SUSPICIONS

There were cases “where his reporting was turned down by a television channel after government intervention,” she said without naming anyone. But she said she “never imagined” her husband’s life was under threat.

She said that the arrests of two men, 48 and 40, were “a positive development,” though, while RSF called on the authorities “to apprehend all the perpetrators including the mastermind of the assassination.”

“Domestic and international critique should be taken very seriously by the authorities when it comes to the resolution,” of the crime and other press freedom issues, it added. There was no immediate government response.

RSF said spying on journalists by the National Intelligence Agency EYP and use of Predator spyware – which the the government denied being behind – explained the low press freedom ranking.

The spyware that Greece had licensed to be sold before banning it was “the most serious attempt on press freedom in an EU member state,” the group said, and it is being examined by a European Parliament panel that made a trip to Athens but was snubbed by the government.

“The government and justice system’s response has been highly inadequate. Media have remained threatened by abusive lawsuits,” RSF said in its report.

“Media professionals continue to be threatened by police violence and attacks by extremist groups,” added RSF, saying a task force set up in 2022 “has yet to make a significant impact.”

Mitsotakis’ government also passed a Fake News measure aimed at preventing false stories about the COVID-19 pandemic but which media freedom groups said could be used to stifle reporting on other issues and even bring fines or jail times for journalists and publishers.

“Press freedom in Greece remains problematic,” Pavol Szalai, RSF Head of EU/Balkans Desk, told EURACTIV, the difference between Greece and the next-worst country in the EU, Malta now 23 places.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/news/rsf-press-freedom-gap-between-greece-and-eu-has-widened/

“While in general the differences between EU countries have reduced significantly in the new Index, the stagnating Greece has been left behind,” he noted, also pointing to unresolved questions about who was using Predator spyware.

“We ask the authorities to apprehend all perpetrators including the mastermind of the assassination. The statement of the Minister of Citizen’s protection suggests the government is not blind to critique, which is good news,” Szalai said.

“Such domestic and international critique should be taken very seriously by the authorities when it comes to the resolution of Giorgos Karaivaz’s murder as well as to the other issues of press freedom,” he also added.