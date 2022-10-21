Why Political Stability Is Crucial for Greece

Editorial

Britain’s leadership crisis, the third change of prime minister in three years, is primarily about the country itself.

However, its effects and implications extend far beyond her borders. And it is the tip of the iceberg of a more general crisis that plagues America and – mainly – Europe due to the economic and social crisis those nations have been facing in recent years.

Truss, shortly after assuming the country’s prime ministership, presented a bold, unorthodox economic plan to deal with the crisis, which included dramatically cutting taxes and increasing spending. Markets reacted strongly, since massive borrowing would be needed, and the pound hit a low against the dollar – almost reaching parity – and her party challenged her.

The Prime Minister fired the Minister of Finance, holding him responsible for the mistaken policy and took political responsibility for what happened.

Neither the markets, nor her party MPs, nor the public, nor the Conservative-friendly media were convinced, however. Thus, in the midst of the constant outcry and despite the perfectly formulated and clear statements that she will not resign, that she is not giving up the battle, she submitted her resignation yesterday.

And so the ruling conservative party begins again the process of electing a new leader and prime minister in the midst of a growing economic crisis.

But it is not only England that is in crisis. Not only Italy. The problem is more general.

And this brings us to our central point: What conclusion should the Greek people – and the political and party leadership – draw from what is happening around them as they are facing elections? Is Greece shielded from what is happening around her?

The answer is clear: Greece should protect her political stability “like the apple of her eye” as we say. These turbulent times do not lend themselves to experimentation. They cannot bear inappropriate, incompetent, leadership.

Greece, by general recognition, has been dealing with the problems it has been facing better than most other countries, thanks to the leadership it currently has. This is recognized by all.

The image of Greece, at least in the United States is excellent. It’s the best in decades.

This is the objective truth.

So it’s political stability should not be disturbed. If that were to happen- no matter how unlikely it seems – would be a very serious mistake. Very serious.