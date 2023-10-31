Editorial

The Greek-American community celebrated this year, to the best of their abilities and according to the circumstances, the 83rd anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day. It was that declaration, spoken by Ioannis Metaxas, an expression of the determination of a people and a nation to sacrifice, if necessary – and they paid a heavy price – for the freedom of their homeland.

Call it love, pride, or admiration for the land, the mountains, the sea, and the sky of the homeland – but no matter how you describe it, these are the supreme sacrifices that characterize nations, whose blood creates and nourishes the deep, strong roots from which future generations grow and branch out and flourish.

The branches of the Greek tree far exceed the Greek territory. They cover almost the entire Earth. And they certainly have a significant presence in the American continent.

Here, a new battle is being fought for the survival of Hellenism. It bears no resemblance to the battle of thousands of Greek youths who breathed their last breath in the mountains of Epirus.

However, the battle they are fighting is daily, with small and large sacrifices, so that the blood of heroes shed over the centuries is not lost. So that the thread of Hellenism is not cut.

So, I say that the modern heroes are the parents, the teachers, the priests, all those who organize the events and participate in them, and keep the memory of the great ‘OXI’ alive with commemorations and special events, with school celebrations, speeches, articles, and more for this anniversary, our national holiday.

And above all, the heroes are the students, who are imbued with the values of their ancestors, who are taught by the example of their predecessors, and who feel pride in the glory they added to this story-book nation.

And one day, when they themselves become parents, their children will celebrate and honor the glory of the Greek nation.

That’s why Greece will never die.