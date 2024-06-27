Why Greece Is the Ultimate 2024 Vacation Spot

Travel

77% of travelers who book summer trips choose to go abroad this year, according to Squaremouth.com, the nation’s leading travel insurance marketplace. Trip costs increased by 36% compared to 2023, another additional cost for Americans who want to create memories with their family. For those who decide to go on vacation this year, the increased expenses mean an average trip costs about $7,000 for domestic and $9,000 for international destinations.

Despite these increasing expenses, Greece, in particular, continues to grow in popularity. Tourism there has now recovered and even shows an increase of 6% in visitors to the Hellenic Republic compared to pre-pandemic years. On top of that, Greece won the internationally recognized award for World’s Best Tourist Country for 2024.

Summer Travel Trends in Greece

Interest in Greek tourism continues to grow, which isn’t surprising given its white sand beaches, mouthwatering food, and rich history. In 2023, 1.4 million tourists from the United States alone visited Greece. Accordingly, the number of worldwide tourists to the country will continue to increase by 40 million in the coming years.

The surge in tourism excites visitors with some developments. Greece especially spends lots of money on its tourist infrastructure, as the hotel industry alone will reach $1.2 billion in volume this year. That means travelers can expect even more accommodation options and upgraded amenities in the coming years.

Technology also plays an important role, as online travel platforms allow tourists to travel all around Greece without much hassle. In 2028, 85% of travel in Greece will be bookable through online channels, which means it will be even easier to book in advance and plan the trip.

The Greek Islands That Call Your Name

If you vacation in beautiful Greece, look to more remote spots on the most popular islands and research what experiences you have to include. If you’re looking for dreamy sunsets, endless white roofs, and incredible food, don’t skip the most memorable Greek islands.

Santorini

Santorini is one of those islands that never fails to inspire. It is characterized by its tall cliffs over the sea, black sand beaches, and typical white houses with blue roofs. For visitors who want a unique experience, Fira is a young town that has much to explore. Plus, the town of Oia has beautiful sunsets and houses built on the edge of a cliff by the Aegean Sea.

Visitors can hike to the Caldera for a panoramic view experience, see Akrotiri, an ancient Minoan town destroyed by volcanic ash, walk into the black sand beaches, or cruise around the Caldera. Santorini is a paradise for relaxation, with delicacies and eccentric not-to-be-missed parties.

Mykonos

Mykonos is an island in the Cyclades archipelago. It’s famous for its classic white buildings and some of the island’s best-preserved facades. Walk a little further to the Mykonos Windmills for an iconic view over Mykonos Town and to admire the mills themselves.

Visitors can explore all that Mykonos has to offer. Check out the blue water beaches, like Kalafati, and more crowded beaches, like Paradise Beach, lined with bars and restaurants. Don’t skip the world heritage list site, Delos, or explore the rocky coast with a cruise. While on the island of Mykonos, try the delicious food as you enjoy the stunning sand beaches.

Crete

Crete, the largest island in Greece, is waiting to be discovered, with all its history. Culture lovers can visit Minoan palaces like Knossos and Phaestos, while nature lovers can trek through Samaria, the longest gorge in Europe, or relax on the pink sand beach of Elafinissi.

The 14th-century town of Chania is a sight to see, with its Venetian fortress and tasty Cretan food. There’s plenty of history, culture, and natural beauty in Crete.

Rhodes

Another large island in the Dodecanese of Greece is Rhodes. It has the feel of ancient Greece and beautiful coastlines but is also blessed with architectural landmarks. The medieval town of Rhodes is also included on the UNESCO list. You’ll want to see the city wall built by the Knights of St. John and the great Palace of the Grand Masters.

Besides the city, enjoy the beautiful beaches in Tsambika or visit thermal water Kallithea Springs. Locate those pretty little towns and the historic monuments, such as Lindos; an acropolis which holds the Temple of Athena Lindia. The fresh seafood and traditional dishes that Rhodes offers as its exquisite cuisine make your Greek trip even more memorable.

Zakynthos

Zakynthos, an island lying in the Ionian Sea, has a relaxed atmosphere and gorgeous coastlines. History lovers will enjoy Navagio Beach, which is famous for its shipwreck. Laganas Beach is perfect for families with children. Visit the historic and Venetian-inspired Zakynthos Town or venture to the mountainous region of the island to see small villages and have a more authentic experience.

Nature enthusiasts may enjoy the beauty of the Blue Caves. Or they can observe the loggerhead sea turtles preserved in the National Marine Park of Zakynthos. Without a doubt, Zakynthos is a unique place where one can have both a relaxing and exciting vacation and experience Greek culture.

