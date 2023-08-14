Why Did Greek Olive Oil Vanish from Greek Restaurants? Blame Cruets

Society

ATHENS – When you order a Greek salad in Greece it comes with almost everything you’d expect of one of the world’s greatest foods but that no longer includes some of the country’s treasured olive oil to pour on it.

Tourists are especially befuddled to find the product that’s famous worldwide isn’t on top of the table when the salad or other foods arrive, the eatery owners reluctant to follow a 2018 law requiring that cruets – small refillable bottles – be replaced by branded and sealed virgin or extra virgin olive oil.

Those are tamper proof and the idea was to replace the cruets that could be filled with cheap bottom-of-the-barrel oils with brands of higher quality but restaurant owners said they would have to charge extra and instead offer none.

In a review, Olive Oil Times noted the removal of the cruets and refusal of the restaurants to offer higher quality brands to replace oil that would be of, ahem, questionable origin.

Then there’s the now soaring cost that has pushed the prices to 8-10 euros ($8.78-$11) per liter or about $35 a gallon although the product is made almost everywhere is just an olive oil pitt’s toss away.

“In eateries across the country, locals and tourists have no olive oil available when looking to add extra flavor to their food; olive oil for customer consumption has been steadily disappearing from restaurant and tavern tables in Greece since 2018, becoming almost extinct nowadays,” the site said.

Under the new law, each serving in restaurants, hotels, or taverns should be accompanied by a sealed bottle of virgin or extra virgin olive oil — usually 50 milliliters or 100 milliliters (1.7-3.4 ounces) to be opened at the table.

The Confederation of Craftsmen and Merchants (GSEBEE) at the time said it could bring in sales of some 10,000 tons of Greek olive oil on tabletops, the restaurants never explaining what was in those cruets or where it came from.

hailed the measure as an opportunity for the olive oil sector to increase its sales. Yiorgos Economou, General-Director of Sevitel, the association of Greek olive oil bottlers, said that olive oil for customer consumption has now vanishe completely from restaurant tables.

“There are no olive oil cruets on restaurant tables since they have been banned, and usually no bottles of branded olive oil due to the added cost,” Economou told Olive Oil Times. “When customers ask for extra olive oil on their food, their dish is usually returned to the kitchen for topping up.”

A 2020 amendment aimed at limiting higher costs allowed restaurateurs to use non-refillable bottles of up to 500 milliliters (½ liter), which would remain on the table until emptied, regardless of how many customers used it.

But that’s been largely unused, the report said, meaning that tourists expecting to find olive oil don’t and the restaurant industry hasn’t shown any interest in putting it on the table even if it means absorbing the cost.

BLAME THE ECONOMY

“It was the mix of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the ongoing food price inflation and the recent energy crisis that undermined the initiative of placing branded olive oil on restaurant tables,” Yiorgos Kavathas, a restaurateur and head of the Panhellenic Association of Restaurants and Associated Professions told the site.

“Nevertheless, It is a requirement of the relevant market rule that eateries in the country make olive oil available to their customers,” Kavathas said, adding that the association’s intention is for branded olive oil to reemerge on restaurant and tavern tables without explaining why it hasn’t.

“A campaign should be launched for branded Greek olive oil to reclaim its spot on restaurant and tavern tables,” he continued. ”I also believe that the extra cost for customers is negligent,” suggesting they would pay the cost the owners won’t.

In a roundtable discussion held last autumn in Rethymnon, Crete, participants said glass bottles of 500 milliliters are cheaper and more environmentally friendly than the use of smaller 50- or 100-milliliter bottles of olive oil.

Experts at the discussion said placing olive oil in glass bottles of 500 milliliters on restaurant tables would have no real impact on the quality of the oil even after one month of use.

Inspectors checking establishments in Athens and the southern town of Kyparissia fined owners 500 euros ($549) each for placing unbranded cheap cruets of olive oil on their tables.

“We have already started sweeping checks in hotels and food establishments across Greece,” said new Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas, without explaining why that wasn’t done in New Democracy’s first term from 2019.

“And we will go on. We have to protect the Greek products,” he said while Economou said the law hadn’t been enforced because of economic conditions although leniency is a common factor in Greece.

“The law of 2018 aimed to promote branded Greek olive oil in eateries, and the 2020 amendment (allowing bottles of up to 500 milliliters) was chiefly introduced to keep the costs down,” Economou said.

“However, despite being a requirement, the backwash of the financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic shaped an unfavorable environment for such a measure to materialize,” he added. “The ministry and the market operators decided not to put an extra burden on the food-serving sector of the country.”

For now that means you won’t see Greek olive oil on Greek restaurant tables at the same time the higher price is making it harder for households to afford the product or finding generic or cheaper brands, whose cost is also rising beyond their means.

“We are contemplating discussing with the ministry how the measure can be brought back,” he told the site. “It will significantly contribute to the image of Greece and become the country’s ambassador to the 20 million foreign tourists who visit our country every year.”