March 22, 2024

Editorial

Why Are ND’s Percentages Decreasing for the European Elections?

March 22, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Greece Same Sex Marriage
FILE - Protesters participate in a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma Square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

If one believes the polls, ND is losing ground compared with previous surveys as the European Parliament elections approach. In those truly historic European elections, which will take place in June, Hellenes abroad will be able to vote no matter where in the world they live.

There is no doubt that New Democracy will be the party that comes in first place. It is simply being said that it will not reach the record percentages that earlier polls showed it would get. And from what I understand, the latest poll will show a new decrease in ND’s percentages and an increase in those of SYRIZA, despite the fact that Kasselakis is undertaking his military service at this time. So, where are those numbers coming from?

In my opinion, the main reason is that, because Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government is not at risk in these elections, they think they can cast a protest vote without significant consequences.

But what are the specific reasons for the drop? First, these days there is a lot of noise about the disaster in Tempi, the tragic train crash that shook the whole country and plunged dozens of families into mourning. The strange thing is that the government handed over the narrative of this tragedy to the opposition, without its leaders attempting to present to society what is known about what happened, with the honorable exception of Adonis Georgiadis.

Second, there is the issue of inflation, which is indeed a real, serious issue that has crippled many families, but which of course is not an issue caused by the government – and it is not in its power to eliminate the problem anyway. It is a general, international, difficult issue.

And third, there is the issue of the recent legalization of same-sex marriage, which seems to have significantly upset the Church and the right wing of ND voters. On this issue, the government took a principled stance, knowing that there would be negative reactions.

As with that issue, so with the other two: there is an absence of systematic dialogue between ND and society.

The Prime Minister cannot be everywhere at all times. Other voices of top ministers besides Georgiadis need to be heard as well. It’s not enough for them to just wait for these issues to be forgotten.

As for those of us abroad, the voting issues as they pertain to Greece are much simpler, since we focus mainly on national issues and the general state of the economy.

