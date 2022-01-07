“Whole Lot of Christmas” Raises over $13K for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Associations

Left to right: Theodora Economy, Julie Stratton, and Victor J. Economy with the check from the Whole Lot of Christmas fundraiser to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Photo: Courtesy of Victor J. Economy

TUCKER, GA – On January 6, Greek-American Victor J Economy shared an update with The National Herald on the annual Whole Lot of Christmas fundraiser noting that they had raised $13,124.95 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Economy told TNH that the check was presented to the foundation on January 5.

The Whole Lot of Christmas is an impressive light display that Economy, along with the help of his family members and volunteers, put up every year to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation which helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 years old.

The elaborate display includes vintage decorations like Santa and his reindeer, and some non-traditional ones, like a festive shark, and keeps growing every year, Economy said in a previous TNH interview.

The Foundation also pitches in with volunteers to help set up the massive display, Economy told TNH, noting that his daughters helped out from a young age and since they married, the sons-in-law also participate in the annual effort.

He added that since they began fundraising for Make-A-Wish, they have raised over $48,000. This year’s amount brings the total to over $61,000.

Economy said that the Christmas display “is a gift to the community from us.”