x

January 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 63ºF



Associations

“Whole Lot of Christmas” Raises over $13K for Make-A-Wish Foundation

January 7, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
Victor Economy donation check IMG-7625
Left to right: Theodora Economy, Julie Stratton, and Victor J. Economy with the check from the Whole Lot of Christmas fundraiser to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Photo: Courtesy of Victor J. Economy

TUCKER, GA – On January 6, Greek-American Victor J Economy shared an update with The National Herald on the annual Whole Lot of Christmas fundraiser noting that they had raised $13,124.95 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Economy told TNH that the check was presented to the foundation on January 5.

The Whole Lot of Christmas is an impressive light display that Economy, along with the help of his family members and volunteers, put up every year to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation which helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 years old.

The elaborate display includes vintage decorations like Santa and his reindeer, and some non-traditional ones, like a festive shark, and keeps growing every year, Economy said in a previous TNH interview.

The Foundation also pitches in with volunteers to help set up the massive display, Economy told TNH, noting that his daughters helped out from a young age and since they married, the sons-in-law also participate in the annual effort.

He added that since they began fundraising for Make-A-Wish, they have raised over $48,000. This year’s amount brings the total to over $61,000.

Economy said that the Christmas display “is a gift to the community from us.”

RELATED

Church
Homily at the Κατάδυσις τοῦ Τιμίου Σταυροῦ on the Holy Theophany

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla - His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Homily at the Κατάδυσις τοῦ Τιμίου Σταυροῦ on the Holy Theophany follows.

Church
Orthodox Οbserve Christmas Αmid Virus Concerns (Photos)
General News
Fr. Anastasios Coulouras is Mourned

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

Kazakh Leader Ordered Use of Lethal Force on “Terrorists”

MOSCOW — The President of Kazakhstan said Friday he authorized law enforcement to open fire on "terrorists" and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings