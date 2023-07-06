x

July 6, 2023

Columnists

Who Wants and Who Doesn’t Want Mr. Biden

July 6, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

An old story… about the health of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. came to the forefront again. During an event on Monday, June 26 at the White House, when some marks appeared on the cheeks of the American President… and rumors began. Eventually, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates solved the mystery by saying, “since 2008, the president has disclosed that he suffers from sleep apnea syndrome through detailed medical reports. He used a CPAP device last night, something common for people with a similar history.”

After all those… gaffes, his slip-ups with words, and his… stumbles, Mr. Biden has this too – he can’t sleep well. These shortcoming of the President are what worry American citizens, as is shown by the latest poll by NBC News: “68% of all voters say they have concerns about Biden having the necessary mental and physical health to be president, including 55% who say they have ‘major’ concerns.” The poll also reveals that 43% of Democrats express concerns about his ability.

The poll also shows that, “just 20% of voters” … say that the the United States “is on the right track.”

But those are not the only reasons why Americans don’t want another term for Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. There is also this… mockery of the American people regarding… ‘the Biden-economy’. The economy is always mentioned as being on the positive side of the ledger, but the truth is… in the pockets of ordinary Americans.

According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Mr. Biden inherited household debt totaling $14.56 trillion, and now it exceeds $17.05 trillion, which is, of course, a negative record.

In other words, under Mr. Biden’s administration, Americans’ household debt increased by 17%… And this debt was created by the economy implemented by Mr. Biden, and of course, it will be paid by American citizens… As for inflation, with $10, you can only get a… handful of grapes.

Yes, to render “render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s” and “render unto God the things that are God’s,” we must say there are some who want Mr. Biden with great joy. First and foremost is… Xi Jinping – the Chinese President who has spread his wings and extended his influence across the lengths and breadths of the Earth, even onto… the tip of the Americas, Cuba. Of course, there is also Vladimir Putin, who thanks to Biden, ‘entered’ Ukraine, filled his treasury with billions of dollars, and opened new powerful agreements and alliances even with countries that Russia had no previous contact with. In fact, the latest development suggests that the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized in a meeting with his Cuban counterpart that their cooperation should expand to include even their armies.

…and of course, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine also wants Mr. Biden because he receives the warm billions of dollars from American citizens – allegedly for assistance to the Ukrainians but he ‘pockets’ much of them. Let’s us raise a glass… to the health of Biden…

 

