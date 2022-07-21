x

July 21, 2022

Editorial

Who Needs… Friends like These?

July 21, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Iran Russia Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, center, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo prior to their talks at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

If the Presidents of China and North Korea had been added there would have been a full quorum.

The front pages of yesterday’s American newspapers… were graced with warm photographs of Russian President Putin, Iranian President Raisi and Turkish President Erdogan holding hands to show their closeness and alliance against the West.

And as for Putin and Raisi we understand the reasons for their anti-Western front. No problem. Both are at open (Ukraine) or underground (Israel) war with the West.

But why Turkey? Last time we checked, it was still a member of NATO and occasionally aspiring to join the European Union. Hey, what’s Erdogan’s business there?

Of course, he doesn’t have business there. With what he does – have no doubt – he bothers everyone. But he does it to provoke the West.

To blackmail her, confident in the thought that he can do nothing to her.

And, of course, as much as this tactic works – and it does work – the more emboldened he gets. No end in sight.

To be clear: Turkey has been using the tactic of blackmailing the U.S. for decades. During the Erdogan era, they reduced it to a science. And every time the West says “here is enough,” something happens – historically something always happens in this region – like now in Ukraine, so they postpone making the necessary decisions.

But there are limits to tolerance, too, aren’t there? Or should they not exist?

The West knows very well that Turkey does not belong to NATO. It does not share the principles, the culture, the mentality, the Western way of governing.

But the West, on the altar of military expediency, insists on closing its eyes. Even petting and consoling her, swallowing her iniquities, and selling her weapons.
Until when?

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

