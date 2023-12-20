Who DOESN’T Save Room For Dessert?: The Continuing Appeal Of A Sweet Ending

Food

According to a 2022 report released by chocolate producer Callebaut, 45% of diners order dessert after their meals. Of that number, 49% preferred a chocolate-based dessert over all other offerings. Restaurants rely on dessert sales to bolster their bottom lines, and home cooks must have a few proven recipes up their sleeves for family meals.

This report, and others like it, point out the strong appeal of a comforting sweet treat, whether it is a slice of cake, a rustic tart, a piece of pie, or a decadent chocolate mousse. Virtually every culture offers its own dessert form based on ingredients, spices, and natural sweeteners in the region.

While a dessert menu, like a wine list or appetizers, remains a pleasant but optional addition to meals, many diners still see it as the ideal way to extend the experience and enjoy one last indulgence.

Most Popular Cakes in America

Whether it is a child’s birthday, an office get-together, or a wedding, cake remains one of the most recognizable forms of dessert for Americans. Cake is relatively easy to prepare, readily available in bakeries, and ideal for large numbers of guests.

While there are literally hundreds of flavor profiles available, a handful of popular choices have stood the test of time and become standards for consumers.

Classic chocolate cakeRed Velvet cakeCarrot cakeLemon Pound cakeVanilla Sponge cakeGerman Chocolate CakeStrawberry ShortcakeCheesecake.Pineapple Upside-Down CakeUpscale versions of popular cakes are also available on most restaurant menus. Chocolate lava cake, featuring a warm chocolate filling, is one such selection. Cakes combined with ice cream, flavored cream, or fresh fruit are found on restaurant menus as well.

Chocolate-Based Desserts

The word “chocolate” has practically become synonymous with the word “dessert” since so many recipes have incorporated this rich and flavorful ingredient. Chocolate in other forms, such as syrup or ganache, is also a popular part of the dessert experience. These are the most popular chocolate desserts, as determined by Recipes.Net.

Molten ChocolateLava cakeChocolate mousseChocolate browniesChocolate fondueChocolate cheesecakeChocolate souffleChocolate-dipped strawberriesChocolate fudgeFor diners seeking a more guilt-free or sugar-free experience, reduced-fat or sugar-free chocolate dessert options are also available.

Ice Cream

Frozen desserts, whether in the form of ice cream, gelato, or sorbet, have always enjoyed popularity with diners of all ages. Ice cream has an appealing mouthfeel and an astounding number of available flavors. Gelatos and palate-cleansing sorbets are often featured on upscale dessert menus as well.

LawnStarter released a study in 2023 revealing the top five American cities for ice cream lovers:

Miami, FloridaSan Francisco, CaliforniaNew York City, New YorkLos Angeles, CaliforniaPhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaMichael J. Petrillose, who happens to be a Ph.D. Professor and the Program Manager Hospitality and Tourism Management, Center for Business, Legal Studies & Entrepreneurship Seminole State College of Florida explains the difference between our favorite frozen desserts, “While gelato and ice cream are both creamy, dairy-based desserts, sorbet is completely dairy-free. This is a common question: Does gelato have dairy? The answer is yes. If you’re looking for a non-dairy alternative, order sorbet.

Gelato starts with a custard base similar to ice cream but has a higher proportion of milk and a lower proportion of cream and eggs, or no eggs at all. It is churned much slower, incorporating less air and leaving the gelato denser than ice cream.

“Gelato contains more calories and fat thanks to the use of milk,” continues Petrillose. “Because sorbet is just fruit juice and sugar (no dairy), it has fewer calories and is, therefore, a healthier option.”

While modern ice cream machines have made it possible to create hundreds of flavors in minutes, American consumers have demonstrated loyalty to a core group of familiar favorites.

VanillaChocolateCookies & CreamMint Chocolate ChipChocolate Chip Cookie DoughButtered PecanBirthday CakeStrawberryMoose tracksNeapolitanPies and Pastries

An experienced pastry chef can create pies, tarts, cookies, and other pastries worthy of inclusion on any dessert menu. These pastries are often valued for their visual appeal as much as their flavors or textures. Pie is a treasured part of American culinary tradition, and several options have become standard fixtures in diners, restaurants, and home refrigerators.

Apple piePumpkin piePecan pieCherry piePeach pieBlueberry pieLemon meringue pieKey lime pieChocolate creamBerry pie.The Future of Desserts

Of all the traditional stages of a meal, dessert offers professional chefs and home cooks alike the greatest opportunity to combine art and cooking on a serving plate. Adventurous pastry chefs continue to push the envelope with intricate garnishes and innovative flavor combinations. Even the most basic dishes, such as flan or pudding, are being enhanced through techniques like smoking and flash freezing.

Finding healthier alternatives to popular dessert options is also going to be a challenge for future chefs. Developing gluten-free, sugar-free, or fat-free versions of decadent mousses and pastries should pay dividends when restaurants offer customers appealing and health-conscious options.

