x

March 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Who Do You Trust to Govern Greece?

March 29, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Greece No Confidence Vote
FILE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks during a parliamentary debate on a motion of censure in Athens, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

“So, with responsibility and maturity, the citizens, the sovereign Greek people, will weigh and decide. I am sure they will decide correctly.”

With these words, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis concluded his speech at this week’s Cabinet meeting where he announced that elections will be held on May 21.

“The sovereign Greek people will weigh and decide.” Wise, optimistic, contemporary words, drawn from the man’s long experience with the system of government. Words reflecting the triumphs of the democratic system of government in the land that invented democracy.

First of all, it is worth taking a moment to celebrate and assess the great progress Greece has made in this regard.

Let us not take the democratic system of government for granted in the troubled world we live in.

Now, regarding the possible outcome of the elections: While during recent years Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ popularity has been outperforming that of Alexis Tsipras by a significant, almost unheard of margin, the latest polls are showing a decline due to the tragic train accident in Tempi, with 57 dead and many injured.

But it makes sense, you might think. That’s right, it is understandable. But people also know that the current government bears not all, but only a part of the blame. The whole responsibility is shared between all the parties and the governments over many years.

Also, the people know, I believe, that if anyone can improve the railway system, as well as upgrade the country even more, it is Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

How do the citizens know? On the basis of his four-year term as Prime Minister of the country. From dealing with so many major crises and challenges, from the coronavirus and the Turkish threat, to the technological modernization of the country’s bureaucracy.

It is not possible for the voters to erase, to forget these things. Just as it is not possible to forget the dangers that the current opposition put the country in when they were in power.

Ultimately, the question that the Greek people – and those of us expatriates who have managed to register or will travel to Greece to vote – will be asked to answer is this: who do you trust to govern the country in the next four years, Mitsotakis, Tsipras, Androulakis, or Varoufakis?

RELATED

Editorial
How Well Do You Know America?

We've heard it a lot from younger people in recent years.

Editorial
The Meaning of March 25th for Hellenism Abroad
Columnists
Letter from Athens: “What Didn’t You Know; When Didn’t You Not Know?”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.