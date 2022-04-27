Who Discovered America? Run Extended at GCC in Astoria

Arts

The run has been extended for Who Discovered America? at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of the Greek Cultural Center

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC), 2680 30th Street in Astoria, announced that the run has been extended for Poios Anakalipse tin Ameriki? Who Discovered America? written by Chryssa Spilioti with performances on Friday, April 29, 8 PM; Saturday, April 30, 5 PM and 8 PM; Friday, May 6, 8 PM; and May 7, 5 PM and 8 PM.

The play, GCC’s first post-pandemic live theatrical production, is presented in Greek with English supertitles and stars the talented actors Larisa Antypa, who also directed, and Alexandra Skendrou.

Tickets, $20, $15 for seniors, are available at the door and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.

More information is available via email: info@greekculturalcenter.org or by phone: 718-

726-7329.

Masks as required by NYC protocol.