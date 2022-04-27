x

April 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Arts

Who Discovered America? Run Extended at GCC in Astoria

April 27, 2022
By The National Herald
Who discovered America photo
The run has been extended for Who Discovered America? at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of the Greek Cultural Center

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC), 2680 30th Street in Astoria, announced that the run has been extended for Poios Anakalipse tin Ameriki? Who Discovered America? written by Chryssa Spilioti with performances on Friday, April 29, 8 PM; Saturday, April 30, 5 PM and 8 PM; Friday, May 6, 8 PM; and May 7, 5 PM and 8 PM.

The play, GCC’s first post-pandemic live theatrical production, is presented in Greek with English supertitles and stars the talented actors Larisa Antypa, who also directed, and Alexandra Skendrou.

Tickets, $20, $15 for seniors, are available at the door and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.

More information is available via email: info@greekculturalcenter.org or by phone: 718-

726-7329.

Masks as required by NYC protocol.

Video

Up for Air Pericles Kanaris Performing Live at Symphony Space in NYC June 8

NEW YORK – Greek, New York-based composer and performer Pericles Kanaris returns to live performance for the first time after the pandemic with a powerful message in a concert on June 8, 7 PM, at the Peter Norton Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway in Manhattan.

