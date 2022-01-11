x

January 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 19ºF

ATHENS 52ºF



Society

WHO: 7 Million New Omicron COVID Cases in Europe Last Week

January 11, 2022
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak Greece
Medical staff conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS — There were more than 7 million new cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across Europe in the first week of January, more than doubling in just two weeks, the World Health Organization said.

WHO Europe director Dr. Hans Kluge said at a media briefing on Tuesday that 26 countries in its region reported that more than 1% of their populations are being infected with COVID-19 each week, warning there is now a “closing window of opportunity” for countries to prevent their health systems from being overwhelmed.

He cited estimates from the Institute of Health Metrics at the University of Washington that projected half of the population in Western Europe will be infected with COVID-19 in the next six to eight weeks.

“Omicron moves faster and wider than any (previous) variant we have seen,” he said. Kluge called for countries to mandate the use of masks indoors and to prioritize vaccination, including booster doses, of at-risk populations, including health workers and older people. WHO’s Geneva headquarters has previously pleaded with rich countries not to offer booster doses and to donate them instead to poorer countries where vulnerable groups have yet to be immunized.

Kluge said he was greatly concerned that as omicron moves east across the European continent, the variant will take a much higher toll on countries with lower vaccination coverage rates. In Denmark, he noted the coronavirus hospitalization rate was six times higher in people who weren’t vaccinated compared to those who had been immunized.

RELATED

Politics
European Parliament President David Sassoli Dies at Age 65

BRUSSELS — David Sassoli, the Italian journalist who worked his way up in politics while defending the downtrodden and repressed to become president of the European Union's parliament, died at a hospital in Italy early Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

Politics
Plevris: The Pandemic Will Peak in the Coming Weeks
Politics
Oikonomou: Gov’t Always Waits for the Committee’s Suggestions

Top Stories

Food

NEW YORK – Guilty Eats, a food and guilty eating site from FanSided, listed its top ten Greek restaurants across the United States.

United States

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presented the 100th Anniversary of the Godfather of Rhythm and Blues (R&B): Johnny Otis/ Ioannis A.

General News

PLYMOUTH, MI – Greek Islands Eatery owner George Stefanakis and his sons have opened a new hidden gem, the Ebenezer at 305 Fleet Street in Plymouth.

United States

General News

Video

14-Year-Old Girl Shot by Police Remembered at LA Funeral

LOS ANGELES — A 14-year-old girl who was killed when a Los Angeles police officer fired at a suspect at a clothing store and the bullet pierced a wall was remembered Monday as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports, adored animals and excelled in school.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings