February 20, 2024

White House Warns Israel: Rafah Fight Would Be a Disaster

February 20, 2024
By Associated Press
UN-ISRAEL
Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON – The White House continues to warn Israel against expanding its offensive into Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip.

National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday that if Israel’s military doesn’t properly account for the safety of Palestinian refugees there, “an operation in Rafah would be a disaster.”

Riyad Mansour, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The war began when Hamas-led militants rampaged into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. About a fourth of some 130 captives still being held are believed to be dead. Israel has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory in response. Gaza’s health ministry estimates more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Palestinian crowds struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

More than half of the territory’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge in Rafah, many crowding into sprawling tent camps and overflowing U.N. shelters near the Egyptian border.

Top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was in Cairo on Tuesday as the U.S., Egypt and Qatar try to mediate another cease-fire so that aid can flow and hostages can be released, but there were no expectations of a breakthrough.

2 Adults are Charged with Murder in the Deadly Shooting at Kansas City’s Super Bowl Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two men have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

White House Promises ‘Major Sanctions’ on Russia in Response to Alexei Navalny’s Death
Attorneys for Georgia Slave Descendants Urge Judge Not to Throw Out their Lawsuit over Island Zoning

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

‘Without Us, You Don’t Eat’: Greek Farmers Ride Some 200 Tractors to Athens to Demand Financial Help (Vids)

ATHENS — Greek farmers rode Tuesday some 200 tractors to the capital, Athens, demanding financial help from the government as cost of living spiked in the Mediterranean country.

ATHENS - SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader called on members of the Political Secretariat meeting on Tuesday to clarify whether they are doubting him as party leader.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Despite a month of U.

