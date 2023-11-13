x

November 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

White House Releases Plan to Grow Radio Spectrum Access, with Possible Benefits for Internet, Drones

November 13, 2023
By Associated Press
AP Poll Israel Palestinians Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday announced a strategy to potentially expand the availability of radio spectrum needed for cellphones, satellites, navigation, space travel and other emerging technologies.

The increasingly digitized and mobile economy has put pressure on the available range of frequencies used for wireless communication. The spectrum is also vital for national security and responding to disasters.

“We all understand the spectrum is crowded, demand is growing fast,” said Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “This is a way to break through the limitations of today.”

The strategy will help to coordinate and guide how spectrum is allocated by the Federal Communications Commission, an independent government agency.

The National Telecommunications Information Administration will perform a two-year study on how to possibly repurpose 2,786 megahertz of spectrum, which could be used for wireless broadband, drones, and satellites. There will also be coordination among government agencies, encouragement of innovation in the sector and workforce development as part of the strategy.

RELATED

Society
A Shooting at a Texas Flea Market Killed a Child and Wounded 4 other People, Police Say

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Three children and two adults were shot at a Texas flea market, with a 10-year-old boy later dying at a hospital, police said.

Society
US Conducts Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Groups in Syria, Retaliating for Attacks on US Troops
Politics
Donald Trump Jr. Returns to the Stand as Defense Looks to Undercut New York Civil Fraud Claims

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.