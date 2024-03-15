x

March 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

White House Encourages House GOP to ‘Move On’ from Biden Impeachment Effort

March 15, 2024
By Associated Press
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden arrives at the White House from a campaign trip to Michigan, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top White House lawyer is encouraging House Speaker Mike Johnson to end his chamber’s efforts to impeach the president over unproven claims that Biden benefited from the business dealings of his son and brother.

White House counsel Ed Siskel wrote in a Friday letter to Johnson that testimony and records turned over to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees have failed to establish any wrongdoing and that even Republican witnesses have poured cold water on the impeachment effort. It comes a month after federal prosecutors charged an ex-FBI informant who was the source of some of the most explosive allegations with lying about the Bidens and undisclosed Russian intelligence contacts.

“It is obviously time to move on, Mr. Speaker,” Siskel wrote. “This impeachment is over. There is too much important work to be done for the American people to continue wasting time on this charade.”

The rare communique from the White House counsel’s office comes as Republicans, their House majority shrinking ever further with early departures, have come to a near-standstill in their Biden impeachment inquiry.

Johnson has acknowledged that it’s unclear if the Biden probe will disclose impeachable offenses and that “people have gotten frustrated” that it has dragged on this long.

But he insisted as he opened a House Republican retreat late Wednesday in West Virginia that the “slow and deliberate” process is by design as investigators do the work.

“Does it reach the ‘treason, high crimes and misdemeanor’ standard?” Johnson said, referring to the Constitution’s high bar for impeachment. “Everyone will have to make that evaluation when we pull all the evidence together.”

Without the support from their narrow ranks to impeach Biden, the Republican leaders are increasingly eyeing criminal referrals to the Justice Department of those they say may have committed potential crimes for prosecution. It is unclear to whom they are referring.

Still, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is marching ahead with a planned hearing next week despite Hunter Biden’s decision not to appear. Instead, the panel will hear public testimony from several former business partners of the president’s son.

Comer has also been looking at legislation that would toughen the ethics laws around elected officials.

Without providing evidence or details, Johnson said the probe so far has unearthed “a lot of things that we believe that violated the law.”

While sending criminal referrals would likely be a mostly symbolic act, it could open the door to prosecutions of the Bidens in a future administration, particularly as former President Donald Trump has vowed to take revenge on his political detractors.


By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

RELATED

Society
Gerald Levin, the Former Time Warner CEO Who Engineered a Disastrous Mega-Merger, is Dead at 84

SAN FRANCISO (AP) — Gerald Levin, who led Time Warner Media into a disastrous $182 billion merger with the internet provider America Online, died Wednesday at the age of 84, according to media reports.

Society
Colorado Snowstorm Closes Highways and Schools for a Second Day
Economy
Why Are So Many Voters Frustrated by the US Economy? It’s Home Prices

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Colorado Snowstorm Closes Highways and Schools for a Second Day

DENVER (AP) — Thousands in Colorado were without power as authorities closed highways and schools during a winter storm that pummeled the Denver area and threatened to drop another half foot there overnight into Friday.

"Look, I'm not a young guy.

To the Editor: Mr. Scaros' piece calling New York ‘Slash and Suckerpunch City’ echoes much of the MAGA mantra.

NEW YORK – Artist and Kastoria native Lucas Samaras passed away at his home in Manhattan on March 7 at the age of 87, according to the New York Times, which noted that “his death, from complications of a fall, was announced by Arne Glimcher, the founder of Pace Gallery, which represented Samaras for more than five decades.

ATHENS - Greece’s Interior Ministry General-Secretary Michalis Stavrianoudakis resigned and New Democracy’s Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Nikos Theodoropoulos was dismissed over a data breach in which Member of the European Parliament Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou sent emails to Diaspora voters.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.