x

May 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Health

White House Eases COVID Protocols as Emergency Lifts

May 10, 2023
By Associated Press
Joe Biden
A Marine stands guard outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Pandemic-era rules on COVID-19 testing for White House journalists are being loosened as the public health emergency declaration expires Thursday. It’s another sign of how a vast web of policies designed to limit the spread of the virus is dissipating.

As part of the shift, reporters will no longer be required to get tested for COVID-19 while covering events with President Joe Biden in Washington. The rules have applied to journalists who are in the pool, a rotating group that covers the president on behalf of the press corps.

In addition, the White House won’t ask reporters whether they’re vaccinated.

However, reporters will still need to take COVID-19 tests to fly on Air Force One or Air Force Two, which is used by Vice President Kamala Harris, or before interviews with key administration figures.

RELATED

Science
Long Popular in Asia, Floating Solar Catches on in US

When Joe Seaman, the city planner for the working class town of Cohoes, New York, Googled the term "floating solar," he didn't even know it was a thing.

Health
Start Mammograms at 40, not 50, a US Health Panel Recommends
Health
New Report Details how to Fine-tune Asian Diets for Better Heart Health

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.