Which State Eats the Most Pizza?

Food

The average person can eat 5 slices of pizza in one sitting and eats pizza three times a month. That’s about 15 slices per month, adding up to 180 slices in a year.

In fact, Americans love pizza so much that they have adapted it and made it their own, creating New York-style pizza, Chicago deep-dish pizza, Greek style, California style, and many others.

Which state consumes the most pizza? Google Trends data provides insights into Americans’ pizza-eating habits on a state-by-state basis. The data reveals regional preferences and highlights the states where pizza is particularly popular.

The American Love Affair With Pizza: A Slice of History

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Italian communities in United States cities like New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia were pizza’s primary consumers. However, pizza gained widespread popularity after World War II, as returning soldiers tried different cuisines overseas, including pizza in Italy, and developed a taste for it.

Pizzerias popped up everywhere during this post-war period, leading to the birth of uniquely American pizza styles like New York-style, Chicago-style, and even fast-food chain pizza. Many Americans assume regions known for their pies, like New York or Illinois, would be at the top of the list of pizza-passionate states. However, a surprising selection of alternate states came out on top.

Google Trends’ search interest scale determined pie popularity. This tool reports interest over time using figures 0 to 100, with the latter representing peak popularity.

Rhode Island — The Pizza Capital of America

The smallest state has the biggest pizza cravings. Google Trends data shows Rhode Island boasts a Search Interest Index of 100, making it the ultimate pizza-loving state. But what makes Rhode Island so crazy for pizza?

Rhode Island is famous for its unique style of pizza, known as “New York System” or “Wimpy Skippy.” It features a thin, cracker-like crust topped with a seasoned tomato sauce and various toppings, typically cut into small squares. The local pizza culture might explain the high pizza consumption.

Rhode Island’s high population density, or more people per square mile, makes it easier for pizzerias to thrive. The state’s coastal location means easy access to fresh seafood toppings, like calamari, a popular addition to a Wimpy Skimpy pizza.

Connecticut — The Home of New Haven-Style Pizza

Connecticut’s passion for pizza stems from its claim to fame as the birthplace of New Haven-style pizza. Characterized by a thin, coal-fired crust, New Haven-style pizza is renowned for its simplicity and high-quality ingredients.

Moreover, Connecticut’s proximity to the epicenter of American pizza culture also plays a role in the state’s love for pizza, with many making regular trips to New York to experience the city’s famous pizza offerings.

New Hampshire — A Growing Pizza Scene

This small state in New England has a growing pizza scene. Its natural beauty is just one factor contributing to its pizza enthusiasm. New Hampshire’s picturesque landscapes attract tourists year-round. As a result, pizzerias have established a strong presence in popular tourist destinations, catering to residents and visitors alike.

Delaware — A Close Second

Delawareans have a big appetite for pizza despite the state’s small size. The state is home to many college towns, and hungry students with late-night cravings are big supporters of the dish, contributing to a thriving pizza scene.

Additionally, Delaware’s position in the mid-Atlantic region exposes residents to diverse food cultures, leading to a statewide love for pizza.

Pennsylvania — State of Culinary Diversity

Even though they don’t top the list, pizza is still a much-loved food in the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania’s culinary heritage — Italian, German, and Eastern European influences — extends to its pizza scene. Because of this diversity, Pennsylvania residents can choose from a wide array of pizza styles, including Neapolitan, deep-dish, and square-cut pizza. Philadelphia also has its unique “ Tomato Pie ” pizza style, which features a thick crust boasting a generous layer of tomato sauce.

Countless factors influence each state’s pizza culture, including traditions, cultural identity, and a love for diverse culinary experiences. Whether a pizza connoisseur or simply a pizza lover, one thing is certain: the United States is a paradise for people passionate about pizza.

With each state offering its own unique take on this universally adored dish, there is always a deliciously unique slice of pizza waiting.

—

Corrie Duffy | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.