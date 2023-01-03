Where’s That Dazzling Glass Onion Resort Netflix Showed in Greece?

Cinema

Actor Jessica Henwick poses for a portrait to promote the film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ATHENS – Another bewildering Knives Out movie murder mystery, solved of course by Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc – called Glass Onion – drew as much attention to the stunning Greek resort in which it was set as the storyline.

It was the gussied-up home of Ed Norton’s character Miles Bron, a high-tech billionaire, and said on the island of Spetses but really at the luxury Amanzoe compound on the Peloponnese near Porto Heli.

It was filmed at Villa 20 at Amanzoe, media reports said of what the site Augustman noted was an Acropolis-inspired “created in harmony with the surrounding landscape, the villa cascades down a hillside in six tiers of sculpture-dotted fragrant gardens.” Nice if you can afford it.

The villa “features nine bedrooms and six private pools, a 650 square-meter spa, combining elegant indoor-outdoor living and space to sleep up to 18 guests. Scattered with UNESCO-protected ruins, the beach-fringed Peloponnese has been at the heart of Greek culture for millennia.”

Amanzoe was threatened by a fire in July, 2022 and the wealthy guests had to be quickly evacuated and while there were no injuries there was damage to the property and surrounding countryside.

Lucky guests there – Villa 20 is the most expensive at prices starting at $16,896 a night – have 360-degree views encompassing olive groves and the sea, as well as cabanas and pavilions and speedboats to visit other islands if wanted.