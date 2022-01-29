x

January 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

Health

When the Christmas Lights are Turned Off: The Holidays’ Aftermath in Your Blood

January 29, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
World of Light Photo Gallery
A boy is silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected on a pond as he walks through a park Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Taking care of our body daily can change our quality of life. Even if during some periods we may be not so careful about what we eat, it is never too late to rebuild and reconstruct. Our cells remember everything and they are more powerful in what they do, compared with our minds – that is why many yogis say, “this is not our body.”

Our bodies are created with each bite of food we put inside it, with every breath we take, through every experience we have with the outer environment.

Scientifically speaking, prevention is of the utmost importance, but each moment counts for ‘healing old wounds.’

The holidays are not the best times for our diets! But when the Christmas lights are turned off, we can reset.

‘Bad’ cholesterol and triglycerides come from everything ‘buttery’ like cookies, cakes, and other deserts – and from cheese and red meat. So, reducing all these can help you reduce your bad LDL. It is called bad cholesterol because it collects in the walls of your blood vessels, raising your chances for health problems like a heart attack or stroke. But it is not all bad, because our body – especially our liver – needs some of that. Diet plays an important role in keeping it in shape, although family history and heredity also affect that organ. For example my cousin has had high levels of bad LDL since the age of 10! For some people, medication is inevitable. Stress, smoking, alcohol, and other variables play a huge role also. Checking liver function with blood tests is very important, because it is related to other diseases.

Herbs may help, in combination with a healthy diet. Eating fresh herbs, adding it your daily cooking or drinking them as a tea also works. Garlic is a good example – the herb without borders, considered by many to be a panacea. You can find it everywhere, it is cheap, and fights against infection as an antibiotic, or as a preventative for various diseases. It helps with cardiovascular health, and is good for your nutrition whether it is fresh or not.

Other herbs that are good for cholesterol are acer, olive leaves, almond leaves, rosemary, taraxacum, Fraxinus, Silybum, secale, juniperus, and Betula.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

 Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

 

RELATED

Science
The Day Frozen Fish Came Up in Icy Greek Farm Lagoon

ATHENS - Freezing winter weather in Greece that even iced over some parts of the sea also caused hundreds of thousands of farmed fish to freeze in their waters afer a heavy snowstorm.

Health
How Many Times Can I Reuse My N95 Mask?
Health
COVID Hits One of The Last Uninfected Places on The Planet

Top Stories

Culture

ATHENS – Historian Mark Mazower was granted honorary Greek citizenship on January 28, in a special ceremony at the Ministry of the Interior, in the presence of Minister of the Interior Makis Voridis.

Associations

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) shared an update on its efforts in Greece, as THI Executive Director Peter Poulos noted via email, “2021 was a year of great accomplishments.

Church

BOSTON – Protopresbyter  Vasileios Tsourlis, has been serving as the Dean of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Charlotte, North Carolina and Vicar of the NE Conference at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta, was appointed presiding priest of St.

Associations

Associations

Video

Supreme Court Pick Holds Import for BlackW in the Law

DURHAM, NC — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the US.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings