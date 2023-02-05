When Even the UN Doesn’t Understand Us

Columnists

The Greek Cypriot side is in yet another dispute with a special representative of the United Nations Secretary General, opening up a confrontational front with Colin Stewart.

So once again we are viewers of the same show and the question that arises is “what is going wrong and why is it that all the officials appointed by the UN do not understand and why are they biased against us?”

To continue, why do they support the perpetrator and not the victim barbarically invaded by Turkey, which continues to violate international law and the resolutions of the international organization itself?

We remind you that in the position where the Canadian Stewart is today, i.e. in the dock of the defendant of the right side, almost all of Esper Barth Eide’s predecessors, Elizabeth Spehar, Alexander Downer, Jane Holl Lute, Alvaro de Soto, were found in the past – in order to name a few who were accused of bias on our part.

Colin Stewart is reported to have said a great deal and seriously in the ‘private’, as it was characterized, information meeting with representatives of non-permanent member states of the Security Council which were leaked to the Turkish Cypriot newspaper ‘Yeni Duzen’. And in fact, they were not denied by the United Nations and the Secretary-General himself, who was quick to offer his full support to his special representative, citing his private conversation.

Among other things, Colin Stewart is reported to have said that “the northern part of Cyprus has been economically and politically integrated into Turkey and the Greek Cypriot leadership is the one that must be mobilized to change the situation. But all they do is complain, condemn, and accuse.”

He also referred to “economic sanctions” against the pseudo-state and the effects on the Turkish Cypriots, speaking of “pain to the people”, thus opening up the issue of “isolation” invoked by the Turks in order to achieve an upgrade of the occupied territories. He also talked about the way the story is presented in books and elsewhere. “Both the Greek and Turkish sides use textbooks that present themselves unilaterally as victims and the other as merciless killers. Yes, tragic things happened, but not just on one side,” said the Canadian diplomat, who has the full support of Mr. Guterres.

Unfortunately for us, this is the image formed today by the third parties involved whom we expect to promote a solution to the Cyprus problem. And in order for them not to realize the injustice done to Cyprus with the invasion of 1974 and the ongoing occupation, the responsibility rests to a great extent on our side which took it and takes it for granted. For them, however, the current ‘realities’ on the ground, on which the Turkish side has built its dichotomous policy in the last 48 years, seem to count more. The fait accompli is there and any compromise will now be both unfair and painful.