What’s So Alarming About Jamaal Bowman?

In one New York Congressional district, Orthodox Christians, Hellenes, and all those who love justice and religious freedom have a rare opportunity next Tuesday, June 25 to strike a blow for Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and against Turkey’s illegal military occupation of Cyprus.

Jamaal Bowman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the 16th Congressional District (which is comprised of Southern Westchester and parts of the northern Bronx), is running for re-nomination in the June 25 Democratic primary. He must not prevail.

All those who believe that His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew should not be denied legal rights in his own homeland, and that the Orthodox Church should not be asphyxiated in Constantinople, should oppose Bowman, who has been a proactive advocate for Turkey.

All those who oppose Turkey’s military adventurism and occupation of northern Cyprus should come out to vote and make sure Bowman does not return to Congress.

Bowman’s opponent, George Latimer, is an energetic advocate for religious freedom in general and for our Ecumenical Patriarch in particular. He is also opposed to Turkey’s illegal military occupation of Cyprus, which remains a strong ally of the United States.

This week (on June 17) the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos established with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken a strategic dialogue between Cyprus and the U.S.

As the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate remind us, Turkey has for decades worked systematically in a myriad ways to deny religious freedom to our Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the world’s 300 million Orthodox Christians. At the same time, for 50 years, Turkey has maintained an illegal military occupation of one third of the predominantly Orthodox and Hellenic nation of Cyprus. Not surprisingly, Bowman’s campaign is significantly funded by Turkish interests.

Bowman’s continued presence in Congress would hamstring diplomatic efforts to end the Turkish occupation.

Four years ago, Bowman defeated one of the strongest Congressional advocates for Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Cyprus, Congressman Eliot Engel. As Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Engel was able to advocate strongly for these worthy causes. For four years now, much of Engel’s good work has been undone by Jamaal Bowman. It’s time to put a stop to this, and to defend our Ecumenical Patriarch and our fellow Hellenes in Cyprus.

Elect George Latimer to Congress and send Jamaal Bowman into a richly deserved retirement.