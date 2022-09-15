What Will We Bequeath to Future Generations?

Editorial

Volunteers of a charity group arrive to distribute food among flood victims at a camp, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

The latest torrential rains in Pakistan turned 1/3 of its land into sea, killed 1,500 people, and forced 33 million people to flee their homes.

While it is a fact that in Pakistan they face heavy damages from torrential rains on an annual basis, the recent disaster is of biblical proportions.

Similar phenomena are happening in several countries, with temperatures reaching unprecedented highs. Glaciers in Antarctica are melting and threatening to raise the sea level so much that the oceans could ‘swallow’ many coastal cities.

And yet, we continue to watch climatic conditions change either with indifference, as if it doesn’t concern us, or in the most selfish way: believing that it is a problem that will be dealt with by future generations, that is, our children and grandchildren – so let them find the the solution then.

Also, unfortunately, as with so many things in our time, many of us do not accept the voice of science that is warning us about the future of life on planet Earth. Climate change has become politicized, like so many other things. However, here the issue is critical. We can’t wait too long. It is a matter of life and death – of the human race on our Planet.

Efforts are already being made, in a wide range of activities, to limit the destruction of the Environment. Like, for example, the transition to electric cars.

Unfortunately, these actions are not enough. This issue must be addressed as an emergency at the global level because these are not conditions merely to be managed – they must be reversed so that we don’t move farther down the path to destruction.

Otherwise, our responsibility to future generations will be enormous.