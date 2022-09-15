x

September 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Editorial

What Will We Bequeath to Future Generations?

September 15, 2022
Pakistan Floods
Volunteers of a charity group arrive to distribute food among flood victims at a camp, in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

The latest torrential rains in Pakistan turned 1/3 of its land into sea, killed 1,500 people, and forced 33 million people to flee their homes.

While it is a fact that in Pakistan they face heavy damages from torrential rains on an annual basis, the recent disaster is of biblical proportions.

Similar phenomena are happening in several countries, with temperatures reaching unprecedented highs. Glaciers in Antarctica are melting and threatening to raise the sea level so much that the oceans could ‘swallow’ many coastal cities.

And yet, we continue to watch climatic conditions change either with indifference, as if it doesn’t concern us, or in the most selfish way: believing that it is a problem that will be dealt with by future generations, that is, our children and grandchildren – so let them find the the solution then.

Also, unfortunately, as with so many things in our time, many of us do not accept the voice of science that is warning us about the future of life on planet Earth. Climate change has become politicized, like so many other things. However, here the issue is critical. We can’t wait too long. It is a matter of life and death – of the human race on our Planet.

Efforts are already being made, in a wide range of activities, to limit the destruction of the Environment. Like, for example, the transition to electric cars.

Unfortunately, these actions are not enough. This issue must be addressed as an emergency at the global level because these are not conditions merely to be managed – they must be reversed so that we don’t move farther down the path to destruction.

Otherwise, our responsibility to future generations will be enormous.

RELATED

Editorial
Dimitris Pandermalis, a Great Greek

Lately we have had many and significant losses.

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Autumn, Season of Comfort
Editorial
Our “Orphaned” Community Schools

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Officials Probing Whether Northeastern Explosion Was Staged

BOSTON — Federal officials are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings