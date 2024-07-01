x

July 1, 2024

What to Watch: The Supreme Court’s Decision on Trump Immunity is Expected Monday

July 1, 2024
By Associated Press
Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group portrait in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Supreme Court justices will take the bench Monday, July 1, 2024, to release their last few opinions of the term, including their most closely watched case: whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s final day of the term will be Monday, when it issues a critical decision on whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s what to watch:

When will the court rule?
The court typically begins issuing opinions at 10 a.m. ET.

How to follow along
Associated Press reporters will be writing a live blog on the morning of the opinions. You can find it at apnews.com.

Why it matters
The opinion decides whether Trump, the first ex-president to face criminal charges, stands trial in Washington.

The court’s handling of the issue already has provoked criticism, including questions about whether it was necessary to take up the issue at all, given that a federal appeals court rejected it, and more recently that it has not yet been decided.

The Supreme Court has acted far more speedily in other epic cases involving presidential power, including in the Watergate tapes case. Nearly 50 years ago, the court ruled 8-0 a mere 16 days after hearing arguments that Richard Nixon had to turn over recordings of Oval Office conversations, rejecting his claim of executive privilege.

The current high court makeup took less than a month to rule unanimously that the Constitution’s post-Civil War “insurrection clause” couldn’t be used by states to kick Trump off the presidential ballot.

Even if the court sides against Trump, the timing of its decision means Trump may not stand trial before the 2024 election. If he is elected again, he could appoint a new attorney general, who could have the case dismissed.

How will Trump-appointed justices rule?
The nine-member court now includes three conservative justices appointed by Trump and two other conservative justices who have rejected calls to step away from the Jan. 6 cases because of questions about their impartiality.

Social media cases
The justices also have three other cases remaining on the docket Monday, including another major case over social media laws in Texas and Florida that could limit how platforms regulate content posted. Both laws aimed to address conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right.

___
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

Retirement Costs Rise 50% in 4 Years

Northwestern Mutual’s 2024 Planning & Progress Study reports retirees who want to spend their golden years in comfort will need $500,000 more than in 2020.

Top California Democrats Announce Ballot Measure Targeting Retail Theft
Maine Man Who Confessed to Killing Parents, 2 Others will Enter Pleas to Settle Case, Lawyer Says

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Ultra-Orthodox Protest against Order to Enlist in Israeli Military Turns Violent in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

NICOSIA - Cyprus’ Committee on Missing Persons, that’s trying to find the remains of 1,510 Greek Cypriots killed during Turkish invasions in 1974 and 1963-64 fighting, and 492 Turkish-Cypriots, will get eight more archaeologists and a digger.

Summer is synonymous with the “beach read” which for most bibliophiles just means any genre of book they happen to be reading but instead of indoors they’re reading at the seashore or by the pool, as the case may be.

When it comes to cowards it’s hard to beat wife beaters and men who abuse women to satisfy their rage against people who can’t fight back – and it’s getting worse for women in Greece.

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel released the director of Gaza's main hospital on Monday after holding him for seven months without charge or trial over allegations the facility had been used as a Hamas command center.

