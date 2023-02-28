What They Say: Greece Will Reveal Eurovision Entry Song March 6

Music

ATHENS – If you’ve been waiting to see and hear Victor Vernicos‘ What They Say, the song that a panel in Greece picked to represent the county for the kitschy Eurovision contest, it’s coming March 6.

That’s when it will be revealed by the state broadcaster ERT in its final version, along with the music video. The shooting of the music video, which will be directed by ERT director Yannis Georgioudakis, is set to take place, said Eurovision Fun.

Kostas Kalimeris, Steve Sovolos and Vangelis Yialamas have participated in the production of the track, the site said, adding that the stage director, Konstantinos Rigos, did it for the Greek entries in Eurovision 2011 and 2012.

Greece turned to a 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer, Victor Vernicos Jørgensen to represent the country in this year’s Eurovision contest with a song he wrote, What They Say, which he said is a traditional ballad, and has haunting overtones.

He’s a star already on Instagram and the song is in English, Greece hoping for a good showing at the contest that will be in Liverpool from May 9-13, moved from the original site of Ukraine because of Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The decision was announced by Greece’s state broadcaster ERT, the song picked after a competition process that involved two juries, with the entries kept under wraps and even his song’s full version not released yet, just teasers now.

It was a bit of an upset, at least according to a survey in which Greeks gave a wide edge to Melissa Mantzoukis for her song Liar.

Seven artists were competing: four female, two men and a female duet as Greece hopes to get its first win since 2005 when Helena Paparizou triumphed with her rollicking song, My Number One