June 13, 2022

What? No Lamb? Freskos Also Offers Greek Vegetarian Menu Options

June 12, 2022
By The National Herald
Tdardh
Freskos owner Peter Vouras. Photo: Michael D’Ambrosia

It may sound like it came from the scene in My Big Fat Greek Wedding: ‘What do you mean he don’t eat meat?” “That’s OK, I make lamb!” but the Hamden, Connecticut Greek restaurant Freskos offers real vegetarian alternatives.

Freskos’ menu expansion caters to a wide range of palates, with vegetarian and vegan options available to suit a variety of dietary requirements, most of the menu curated by owner Peter Vouras from a compilation of recipes developed by his family and passed down through the generations, he said.

It has won awards since opening in 2016 and is reaching out to those who love Greek food but without meat – legumes are a staple of the Greek diet and you can’t beat beets – lentils either.

The menu stipulates every item is fresh – that’s what Freskos means after all – and authentic Greek cuisine made with sourced ingredients and traditional imported products including feta cheese and Greek olives, the world’s best.

There’s souvlaki with marinated chicken or pork, jumbo shrimp – but also tofu. “Lots of authentic Greek goodies, homemade Tzatziki, imported feta, fresh grape leaves,” said one customer.

