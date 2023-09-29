x

September 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

What Is Trump Afraid of and Why Doesn’t He Participate in the Debates?

September 29, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
AP23271068546767-scaled
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland)

Shortly after the end of the second Republican candidates’ debate, Sean Hannity of Fox News asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his impressions. “If I was at home watching that,” Mr. DeSantis said, “I would have changed the channel.”

This answer accurately reflects reality. The seven candidates who met the requirements to participate in the debate did not generate interest. They did not convince. None of them stood out from the others to the extent that they would threaten Donald Trump for the leadership of their party or Joe Biden for the presidency of the country.

The big absence from the stage was the news. An absent candidate who overshadows everything. The shadow of Donald Trump was hovering there.

Trump once again refused to participate in a televised dialogue with his opponents. In addition, not only that, he spoke at the same time at a gathering of non-union workers.
For Trump himself, from a political perspective, it was the right decision. The message he conveys is that he has no rivals. That he belongs in a separate category. That he is above and beyond them. That he is already the Republican candidate for the presidency. So, what is the point of the debates?
People respond to that message. Without him, the other candidates don’t count. Indeed, without him, the debate was boring. But if Trump had participated, half of America would have watched.
However, this decision was wrong for the country. It shows a lack of appreciation and respect for Republican voters.
It shows a lack of commitment to democracy.
It denies voters the opportunity to compare him to his opponents.
Debates are a means used by voters to evaluate candidates. To choose the next leader of the country.
If Trump has no reason to fear comparison with his opponents, as he claims, then why doesn’t he participate?
Is he afraid?

RELATED

Columnists
Concerns Regarding Biden and the Economy

With the 2024 elections drawing nearer, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Guest Viewpoints
American Deterrence, Not Appeasement, Is Needed in Cyprus
Editorial
A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.