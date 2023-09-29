What Is Trump Afraid of and Why Doesn’t He Participate in the Debates?

Editorial

Shortly after the end of the second Republican candidates’ debate, Sean Hannity of Fox News asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his impressions. “If I was at home watching that,” Mr. DeSantis said, “I would have changed the channel.”

This answer accurately reflects reality. The seven candidates who met the requirements to participate in the debate did not generate interest. They did not convince. None of them stood out from the others to the extent that they would threaten Donald Trump for the leadership of their party or Joe Biden for the presidency of the country.

The big absence from the stage was the news. An absent candidate who overshadows everything. The shadow of Donald Trump was hovering there.

Trump once again refused to participate in a televised dialogue with his opponents. In addition, not only that, he spoke at the same time at a gathering of non-union workers.

For Trump himself, from a political perspective, it was the right decision. The message he conveys is that he has no rivals. That he belongs in a separate category. That he is above and beyond them. That he is already the Republican candidate for the presidency. So, what is the point of the debates?

People respond to that message. Without him, the other candidates don’t count. Indeed, without him, the debate was boring. But if Trump had participated, half of America would have watched.

However, this decision was wrong for the country. It shows a lack of appreciation and respect for Republican voters.

It shows a lack of commitment to democracy.

It denies voters the opportunity to compare him to his opponents.

Debates are a means used by voters to evaluate candidates. To choose the next leader of the country.

If Trump has no reason to fear comparison with his opponents, as he claims, then why doesn’t he participate?

Is he afraid?