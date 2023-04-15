x

What Is Love after All?

April 15, 2023
By Stavroula Tsoutsa
Relationship. Lovely couple in bed
Relationship. Lovely couple in bed. (Photo: freepik.com)

Although most people search for love and suffer from the lack of it, it is not easy to define, let alone understand, what true love means.

Many times love is confused with intense attraction for someone who may be beautiful, intelligent, strong – an  intense feeling at the beginning but that easily fades with the passage of time and the first difficulties that follow.

At other times, love is experienced as possessiveness, or used as a means of enforcement. Phrases like “I love you, I can’t live without you”, or “if you love me you will do this” hide more of a need for dependence or control than true love.

Then how can one know if he has true love in his life?

Love hides within itself goodness and kindness, first of all for ourselves. When one can love his failures, his mistakes, the parts of himself that he considers ugly and repulsive, when he can embrace his wounded self with kindness and compassion, then maybe he can love the other not because he is perfect, very handsome, very smart, very strong but because he is who he is.

Love has within it acceptance. When you love, you don’t try to change the other person. You don’t try to make them the way you dream of the ideal partner, but you accept them with all their gifts and with all their flaws and make the choice to walk the same path with that partner.

And when hard times come, true love has the ability to look deep, to see what lies behind the cynicism, anger, worthlessness, to recognize the pain or despair, to embrace and forgive. Because love has forgiveness inside it.

Being able to forgive another is a great strength. This first of all means that one is aware of one’s own dark side, one’s own weaknesses and shortcomings. No one is so perfect, so blameless, that they cannot bear the mistakes of others.

True love is based on trust. This is why couples who love each other often feel a strong sense of calmness, stability, and security, even when they live in a world dominated by tension, a fast pace, insecurity, and fear. Many times true love is experienced as the feeling that even if everything goes badly, there is refuge in an embrace, there is a partner who will provide relief and peace.

True love also means mutual respect and support. One is side by side with the other in both the easy and the difficult situations and the two together are determined to practically support their decisions and aspirations, always taking into account not only their personal wishes and needs but also those of their partner.

In love, the perspective of the other person is equally important. And when there are different points of view, it is important to be willing to resolve the differences with compromises and concessions, always provided that no one reaches the point of ‘losing’ their own self.

Finally, true love encompasses within itself patience. And that means being able to give time to the other person – and to the relationship – to mature and evolve. Through mistakes one finds what is right, through failure one discovers the way to success.

 

Stavroula Tsoutsa is a Certified Holistic Professional Life Coach, ICF ACC, Certified Heartmath Coach/Mentor and Trainer, and Certified Points of You Practitioner.

