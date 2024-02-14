x

February 14, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Health

What is Alaskapox? Recent Death Brings Attention to Virus Seen in Small Animals

February 14, 2024
By Associated Press
Alaskapox Explainer
This image provided by the Alaska Department of Health shows several Alaskapox lesions. "A" is a lesion about 10 days after symptom onset, and "B" is the same lesion two days later. "C" is a lesion about 5 days after symptom onset, about 1.2 cm across. (Alaska Department of Health via AP)

NEW YORK — For nine years, Alaska health officials have been aware of an unusual virus causing rare, relatively mild illnesses in the Fairbanks area. But a recent case in another part of the state — this one resulting in a man’s death — has brought new attention to the so-called Alaskapox virus.

Here’s some background on the virus:

WHAT IS ALASKAPOX?

Alaskapox belongs to a family of brick-shaped viruses that can infect animals and humans. These bugs, known as orthopoxviruses, tend to cause lesions, or pox, on the skin. Each has its own characteristics, and some are considered more dangerous than others.

Smallpox is perhaps the most famous of the lot, but other family members include camelpox, cowpox, horsepox and mpox — formerly known as monkeypox.

Alaskapox was discovered in 2015 in a woman who lived near Fairbanks, Alaska. It mainly has been found in small mammals, including red-backed voles and shrews. But pets, such as dogs and cats, may also carry the virus, health officials say.

Seven people, all in Alaska, have been infected with it in the last nine years.

FILE – A red-backed vole is held during a survey of plant and animal life in Juneau, Alaska, on Thursday, May 1, 2014. (Michael Penn/The Juneau Empire via AP, File)

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF ALASKAPOX?

People with Alaskapox have developed one or more bumps or pustules on the skin, as well as joint or muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes.

Nearly all patients had mild illnesses that resolved on their own after a few weeks. But people with weakened immune systems can be in danger for more severe illness.

HOW DOES ALASKAPOX SPREAD?

Officials believe Alaskapox spreads through contact with infected animals.

There has been no documented case of it spreading from one person to another. But other viruses in the same family can spread when one person comes in contact with another person’s lesions, so Alaska health officials are advising anyone with an Alaskapox lesion to cover it with a bandage.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LATEST CASE?

Alaska health officials are aware of seven people infected with Alaskapox since the virus was discovered, but the latest case represents the first time someone is known to have died from it.

The elderly man, who lived in the Kenai Peninsula, was being treated for cancer and had a suppressed immune system because of the drugs. In September, he noticed a red sore under his right armpit and went to see doctors over the next two months because of fatigue and burning pain. He was hospitalized in November and died last month, according to a bulletin last week from Alaska public health officials.

The man lived in a remote forested area and did not travel. He had been repeatedly scratched by a stray cat that hunted small animals, and one of the scratches was in the area of the man’s armpit, officials said.

HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF AND MY PETS?

Alaskapox is a rare illness that in most cases causes a relatively mild symptoms, health officials believe.

That said, wildlife can carry infections risks. Health officials say the best ways to keep pets and family members safe is to keep a safe distance and wash your hands after being outdoors. Also, not try to keep wildlife as pets.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

RELATED

Science
Artificial Intelligence, Real Emotion. People Are Seeking a Romantic Connection with the Perfect Bot

NEW YORK — A few months ago, Derek Carrier started seeing someone and became infatuated.

Science
Charlotte, a Stingray with no Male Companion, is Pregnant in her Mountain Aquarium
Health
Take These Steps to Protect Yourself from Winter Weather Dangers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

WASHINGTON — Three police officers have been shot in Washington and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, authorities said Wednesday.

ATHENS - A prosecutor asked for guilty verdicts for 21 people, including four formerly high-ranking state officials charged over the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 people and devastated the seaside town of Mati.

NICOSIA - Britain’s King Charles has denied reports the Royal Family owns a hotel in the abandoned Cyprus resort of Varosha that was claimed in stories that a group of billionaires want to turn it into the “Las Vegas of the Mediterranean.

RHODES - The municipality of Rhodes on Wednesday announced the launch of a direct flight between Rhodes and Bahrain operated by Gulf Air, which is the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.