What Do We Do When Allies Don’t Act Like Allies?

Columnists

Juliet’s soliloquy on her balcony, “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet” makes the point that what we call something is not as important as its attributes or behavior. You could call the fruit of the Japanese ‘stink bomb trees’ (AKA gingkos) that decorate the sidewalks of my native Washington, DC ‘a rose’ but it doesn’t change the stink. In the same vein, we should not persist in labeling as allies countries whose behavior seriously threatens the national interests of the United States, nor suck up to them – using the vulgar term – for fear of ‘losing them’.

Too often our foreign policy gurus, even the most hawkish, act as if a misbehaving ‘ally’ must be mollified and even rewarded to keep him on our side no matter what it does. Perhaps, instead, the errant ally should worry about losing its ally status with the United States?

Recent years have seen several examples of the United States pandering to allies whose behavior threatens our interests. Does Saudi Arabia fit the criteria of an ally? Until recently, it propagated the worldwide spread of a violent religious ideology responsible for attacks against the United States and its interests. It has sided with Russia in raising the price of oil in the midst of a major American-led effort to reduce Russian oil revenues. I doubt anyone would argue that it is like-minded on the shared values of our alliances.

We have elevated Israel to the level of an ally superior to that of any other ally. Yet, it has no formal obligation to come to the assistance of the United States, and (unlike Saudi Arabia) its troops have never fought on our side in war. It currently has what can at best be described as a highly ambivalent position on the Ukraine war. It defies American requests to stop making a terrible situation in the occupied territories much worse.

Saudi Arabia and Israel, among many others, make these decisions in pursuit of their own. perceived interests. They are, of course, quite free to do so. In all these cases we seem to have decided that larger issues demand we must continue to deal with them despite the harm inflicted by those decisions. But our overuse of the term ally carries its own costs; when such an ally harms another country or person we become, in the eyes of the victim, unwitting co-conspirators. Our overuse of the term confuses other countries’ perception of the United States and provides cover for further bad behavior by such allies.

Turkey is perhaps the most egregious example of a destructive ally, especially in the last decade of the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; it is difficult to exaggerate the damage Turkey has done to U.S. interests. In Syria, Turkey not only supported jihadist groups that committed some of the most brutal atrocities of the tragic conflict, but has directly attacked the Kurdish forces allied to the United States that did almost all the fighting and dying to liberate broad swaths of Syria and Iraq from ISIS control. Both Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglou, his vanquished rival in recent elections, have vied with one another denouncing the Lausanne Treaty of 1923 that fixed its boundaries with Iraq, Syria, and Greece. They have questioned Iraqi sovereignty over the oil-rich Mosul region and Greek sovereignty over islands large and small in the Aegean, reviving long-defunct territorial disputes. Turkish air and naval forces violate Greek airspace and territorial seas on an hourly basis. Ankara broke long-standing NATO understandings (and defied U.S. laws) not to procure military equipment from Russia. (Ankara’s acquisition of the S400 missile system led the U.S. to actually show some rarely-used backbone by ejecting Turkey from the F35 program.) It has called for the permanent division of Cyprus.

Ankara refuses to participate in U.S. and EU sanctions of Russia and has grown dangerously close to Moscow in the Caucasus. Currently, Turkey has refused to agree to the accession of Sweden to NATO.

Yet we persist in the delusion that pandering to President Erdogan will ‘save’ the alliance, that it is America’s responsibility to keep Turkey on our side, rather than demanding Turkey behave like an ally. They blame the victims, i.e., Greece and Cyprus, by quoting Turkish talking points while minimizing Turkish threats and ignoring Turkey’s violations of the Lausanne Treaty.

In response to Turkish action that could spiral into an all-out war between Greece and Turkey, Senate Foreign relations Committee chairman Robert Menendez put a hold on a Turkish request to purchase 40 new F16 fighter jets and a modernization package for its older planes, demanding Turkey stop its warplanes’ overflights of Greek Aegean islands, calling them “unacceptable behavior from a NATO country.” Sadly, the State Department chose to reframe the issue by claiming that the sale would encourage Turkey to lift its veto of Sweden’s request to join NATO. It sounds as if the State Department believes that stopping Swedish accession will do more harm to NATO than war between two of its best-armed members!