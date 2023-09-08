What Do Old and New Acquaintances in the Greek-American Community Say about Stefanos Kasselakis?

Politics

NEW YORK – The candidacy of Stefanos Kasselakis for the presidency of SYRIZA continues to be a topic of discussion within the Greek-American community, which seems to be changing the dynamics in the race to succeed Alexis Tsipras.

According to officials of SYRIZA New York, Stefanos Kasselakis’ appearance on the political scene has been met with particular interest, even though there is a desire for further clarification of his positions regarding SYRIZA’s political agenda, with a focus on shaping a new political platform that could lead to the re-establishment of a movement that has the potential to return to power in Greece.

Indeed, individuals outside SYRIZA who knew Stefanos Kasselakis from his previous activities express the belief that he has the potential to win the battle, based at least on his outward orientation and the initiative he has already shown from a young age.

It is worth noting that the process of electing a new president for SYRIZA is open to the public, with expatriates being able to register on the rolls in the period before the elections, through the SYRIZA platform on the internet, in order to cast their votes electronically.

Evangelia Karanika-Morganelli, a classmate, described Stefanos Kasselakis as a person who “stood out” and had a special influence in the Greek student community. Speaking to The National Herald, she began by noting, “I want to clarify that I do not closely follow political developments. I went to the same college as Stefanos, and I knew him because of his involvement with the Greek community. Although we were the same age, academically he was two years ahead of us, so I always thought of him as someone who had already achieved more. I knew him through Greek events. He was the president of his fraternity, and he was someone who wanted to do more, who always had motivation. In general, he was seen as someone significant at the University. This is an initial description of how I saw him in the past.”

She said that Kasselakis gave the impression of a person with connections, adding that, “I know Stefanos used to write for The National Herald. It’s not surprising to me that he’s entering politics now. He was a person with a wide network, and if I’m not mistaken, he also studied politics when he was at the University.”

She concluded by saying, “I simply hope that in Greece, he will have a presence similar to what he had in the university community when we were studying together. I hope people will have the opportunity to get to know him. When he comes out there, they will see his character. Perhaps he wasn’t open back then when it came to his personal life, but he was always approachable. I also know that he enjoys connecting with people. I hope the public there will see what he can offer to the country.”

Positive and Reserved Reactions among SYRIZA Stalwarts in New York

Antonis Gounalakis is the Coordinator of SYRIZA New York, and he expressed optimism that Stefanos Kasselakis’ candidacy is already sending the message that the party is on a path of renewal. He has a ‘positive outlook’ which he believes is shared by a large portion of progressive voters within and outside of SYRIZA.

“I believe that the dynamism demonstrated by Stefanos Kasselakis’ candidacy is self-evident and very significant. It shows that the Greek community and the progressive coalition desire answers, a perspective of victory and dynamism, as well as a convincing alternative to Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ leadership and policies. I think the characteristics of renewal and the experience gained outside of party politics have garnered for him positive views from both individuals supporting SYRIZA and within the broader progressive sphere.”

He added, however, that “every person vying for the leadership of SYRIZA today and the prime ministership tomorrow will be judged by both the proposals and actions they present, as well as the team [he puts together] and the strategy and policies they will be called upon to implement.” He also encouraged expatriate progressive voters to participate in the process of selecting a new leader.

Dr. Nikolaos Alexiou, a member of SYRIZA New York, characterized Kasselakis’ candidacy as “very important,” especially since he comes from the ranks of the Diaspora. However, he noted that he is waiting for further clarifications regarding political positions and his program.

“It is very important for a young person, especially a self-made one, to have the opportunity to contribute to the Left. It’s even better that he comes from the Greek diaspora. His broader perspective, outside the narrow confines of the Greek state, makes him stand out. It is interesting. We are awaiting his proposals to draw further conclusions, but his presence is positive. I have always believed in the Diaspora, and I think it has something to offer. As for support, I will wait for his proposals. However, his presence is a positive element,” Alexiou said.

Finally, Dinos Avlonitis, also a member of SYRIZA New York, expressed confidence that Stefanos Kasselakis “is more capable than Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” emphasizing that the priority of SYRIZA should remain “the socialist transformation of society.”

“In my opinion, Stefanos Kasselakis possesses leadership abilities light years ahead of Mr. Mitsotakis, who was elected Prime Minister of Greece. Despite being 35 years old, he has experience and knows the principles and art of governance. He knows, based on his experience and academic background, how to manage and choose the right technocrats for the governance of the country. On the other hand, he does not yet have experience in party organization. As for our choices in the SYRIZA internal elections, the strategic goal of the socialist transformation of society remains steady, unwavering, and non-negotiable,” said Avlonitis.