FILE - Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2023. House Republicans released a transcript Thursday, Aug. 3, of their interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings with the president’s son. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A ‘key’ witness testified to Congress. Devon Archer, the former partner of the son of U.S. President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., Hunter “chirped” and said a lot of interesting things about the case of the alleged involvement of the ‘big’ Biden with his son’s ‘give and take’ with Burisma (Ukrainian energy company) and Ukraine in the distant but not forgotten 2014. What did Hunter’s former ‘best friend’ reveal?

According to U.S. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Mr. Archer testified that “when Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times” and that “Joe Biden was ‘the product’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family,” while the most important was that “when the owner of Burisma was facing pressure from the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption, Archer testified that Burisma executives asked Hunter to ‘call Washington’ after a Burisma Board of Directors meeting in Dubai” (https://shorturl.at/fmrBF).

And here we have two ‘hot’ questions for President Biden. One was already raised by Rep. Comer: “Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? The question is what else is he hiding from the American people.” And that’s because when Mr. Archer said that Joe Biden participated more than 20 times in his son’s contacts with foreign businessmen, he essentially “exposed” the U.S. President who said he had no knowledge of his son’s business moves.

The other question comes from us… According to Archer when there was a problem with the Ukrainian prosecutor Hunter was asked to “call Washington”. After the current U.S. president, Joe Biden, boasted – at a press conference at the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018 – that he fired (https://rb.gy/zjd21) the Ukrainian prosecutor – which Archer said – because he claims he has no involvement in his son’s affairs?