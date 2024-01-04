x

January 4, 2024

Editorial

What Can I Predict for 2024?

January 4, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
2024 times square
(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

I avoid making predictions, unlike many other commentators when the new year arrives. And I avoid them because life is inherently unpredictable. Moreover, journalism relies on the unpredictable, the unusual. That’s the nature of news.

You can make some accurate forecasts based on the course of a current issue, but usually, even that is like throwing dice.

Example: Can we predict if and how the war in Ukraine will end in 2024? However, one thing we can foresee with certainty – I hope – is that 2024 is an election year in the United States and in the European Union.

In the U.S., the presidential elections are scheduled for November 5th, and the people of Greece will vote in European elections on June 9th.

Regarding the U.S., it seems increasingly clear that the opponents will be Biden and Trump. In the case of the Republicans, at least, this seems more certain than for the Democrats, although the chances of Biden withdrawing are small. According to polls, Democrats would prefer a younger candidate than Biden, who is 81 – but even Trump is not young at 77.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea for them both to drop out of the race, however, assuming their health is good, as they say, let’s not underestimate the value of the experience of both.

If the major foreseeable issues of 2024 are the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as the increasing tension with China, experience in foreign policy matters greatly.

Biden, besides his tenure as a ‘war president’, served for decades in the U.S. Senate, rose to become the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, and then served for eight years as vice president in the Obama administration. So, he is among the American politicians who have deep knowledge of foreign policy issues, and as he has shown as president, he has a steady hand at the country’s helm.

However, based on polls, he has not gained popularity, with the result that the elections, as mentioned earlier, are considered unpredictable…

We did say there would be no predictions here…

Editorial
A Balanced and Compassionate Approach to Immigration

As a child of Greek immigrants who legally made the United States their home, I have, as many of our readers do, a unique perspective on the current immigration debate.

Editorial
New Year’s Messages from Mitsotakis-Kasselakis through The National Herald
Columnists
They Don’t Want Him, But He Is… a Necessary Evil

