February 23, 2024

Editorial

What Are We (not) Doing?

February 23, 2024
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
The United States stands as a stark outlier among developed nations, not for its wealth or innovation, but for a more tragic reason: it is the only developed country where mass-casualty shooting events occur with alarming regularity. This troubling distinction raises profound questions about the fabric of American society, the value placed on human life, and the political will to address a crisis that has become disturbingly routine.

At the heart of this issue is the uniquely American relationship with firearms, coupled with the challenge of enacting meaningful reforms that do not overly antagonize gun rights advocates. Yet, there are small changes with potentially significant impacts that can help bridge the divide. For instance, enhanced background checks, including mental health and domestic violence records, could prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands without infringing upon the rights of responsible gun owners.

Furthermore, implementing red flag laws allows for temporary restriction of access to guns for individuals deemed a threat, respecting due process and focusing on specific risks. Safe storage laws and voluntary buyback programs for certain firearms also represent non-intrusive measures that emphasize responsibility and community safety.

Treating gun violence as a public health issue could pave the way for a more comprehensive understanding and tackling of this complex problem, akin to the successful campaigns against car accidents and tobacco use. Education and training for gun owners on safe handling and storage would further underscore the commitment to safety and responsibility.

The United States’ distinction as the only developed country where mass shootings regularly occur is a direct result of its unique cultural, legal, and political landscape regarding guns. Small, consensus-building measures that emphasize safety, responsibility, and the well-being of the community while respecting the rights and concerns of gun owners can foster dialogue and reduce polarization. By focusing on these incremental yet impactful changes, the nation can make meaningful progress in protecting its citizens from senseless violence without deepening existing divides.

