Whales, Volcanoes, and Endless Green: Destination Crowned With Record-Breaking Number of Tourism Awards

Tourism

In 2023, the Azores’ tourism sector broke all records by not only registering about 3.8 million overnight stays and 1.2 million guests, the highest since 2001, but by also receiving multiple accolades.

This archipelago of nine islands, lying in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about 900 miles from mainland Portugal and 2,500 miles from the United States, garnered attention worldwide by receiving the prestigious World’s Best Adventure Destination Award by World Travel Awards for the first time. But it was only the first of many lately.

The World’s Best Adventure Destination by World Travel Awards

In December 2023, the Azores were crowned the World’s Best Adventure Destination Award for the first time, affirming its status alongside the previous year’s winner, Costa Rica, and the six-time winner, Chile. The archipelago also received the title of Europe’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination for 2024.

According to Luis Capdeville, CEO of Visit Azores, “The Azores, by receiving this global distinction, assert themselves as an international icon on the tourist scene, offering a unique combination of activities and the emotion provided by their stunning landscapes.”

The Azores received the aptly-timed award as experiential tourism — nature, wellness, and food tourism — outpaces traditional travel experiences. Mabrian’s Social Listening Study names hiking and camping the most popular experiential activities worldwide, with a rise of more than 20% over the last five years.

There is no shortage of activities in the Azores — whale-watching around Sao Miguel Island, hiking or cycling around the twin lakes of Sete Cidades, soaking in hot springs at Ponta da Ferraria, or swimming in natural pools at Mosteiros. Guests can also enjoy culinary adventures, like trying the traditional stew, or “Cozido,” cooked in one of the fumaroles near Lake Furnas.

Dedicated Whale Heritage Site by the World Cetacean Alliance

The Azores are among the world’s best places for whale-watching. A testament to its commitment to marine conservation and rich biodiversity, it became one of the world’s dedicated Whale Heritage Sites in February 2023. The prestigious World Cetacean Alliance (WCA) bestows this title on only 11 locations worldwide.

The Azores have a long history of whaling to supply the American continent with whale oil for lamps. However, whaling activity has ceased since the International Whaling Commission’s 1986 Moratorium.

The Azores started offering whale-watching experiences instead, utilizing the region’s more than 42,000 miles of protected marine areas and 28 different cetacean species, about one-third of the global total.

Tour operators, like WSA-certified Futurismo, offer ethical whale-watching experiences. Whales remain in safe zones, and guests adhere to rules for minimum distance and maximum observation time. Recently, Futurismo ceased its dolphin swim experiences to prioritize the well-being of island wildlife.

Sustainable Tourism Destination Silver Level IV by EarthCheck

A European Commission study determined that 53.3% of the EU’s examined environmental claims were vague, misleading, or unfounded, and 40% were unsubstantiated. But the Azores work hard to be a true, sustainable tourism destination offering an array of eco-friendly stays.

In 2019, EarthCheck achieved the Bronze Level and became the first archipelago in the world to win it. However, they continued their efforts, and in 2021, they reached Silver Level I. They are now at Silver Level IV and have also set their eyes on the Gold Status for 2024.

Australian organization EarthCheck calls itself “the world’s leading scientific benchmarking certification and advisory group for sustainable travel and tourism.” Certification demands yearly compliance with 119 qualitative benchmark criteria across 12 KPAs and 265 criteria.

Carolina Mendonça, Coordinator for Sustainable Tourism in the Azores at the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Mobility, and Infrastructure, emphasizes that sustainability is not guaranteed but a collaborative and continuous effort between government entities and the people of the nine islands.

She tells us the Azores will continue implementing measures and actions that promote natural resource conservation, reduction of carbon emissions, economic development, and enhancement of social and territorial cohesion. The region aims to achieve Gold certification by the end of 2024.

The Azores have adopted numerous sustainability measures, like protecting 39% of their land and sourcing 40% of their electricity from renewable resources. The islands have also significantly decreased CO2 emissions, with the largest drop recorded at 15% between 2018 and 2021.

In 2021, the Azores’ electric vehicle acquisition jumped 81%, reflecting their growing commitment to emissions reduction. Now, local car rental companies, such as Azores Easy Rent, offer eco-friendly electric vehicles to tourists.

The islands excel in waste management, recovering 55% of municipal waste and achieving an over 80% recycling rate on seven islands.

But are all these measures visible to travelers? According to a 2023 study, 78.4% of the participants fully or partially agreed that the Azores is a sustainable destination. 75% fully agreed that the Azores felt like an authentic place. And 87% fully or partially agreed that green landscapes predominate large-scale, overbuilt landscapes.

The Best Tourism Village by the World Tourism Organization

The World Tourism Organization (WTO) named Vila da Madalena, the Azores’ small wine capital, among 2023’s Best Tourism Villages. The area is one of only 10 wine-growing regions designated as a UNESCO Heritage Site.

Following the pandemic, the general popularity of the Azores’ smaller villages and rural tourism grew significantly.

Madalena’s home of Pico Island boasts striking volcanic landscapes, including Portugal’s highest point, Pico Mountain. This natural wonder is part of the Azores Geopark, a network of the archipelago’s protected areas.

According to a 2023 study, 92% of the participants chose the islands due to their unique landscape and 76% due to the array of adventure activities. More than 90% had contact with local life and customs, and 72% felt there were plenty of activities and sights to choose from and explore.

TradiCampo Eco Country Houses converted eight traditional stone houses into sustainable accommodations in the 4,000-resident Nordeste region of Sao Miguel Island. Owner Ricardo Peixoto says, “…rural tourism plays a fundamental role because it allows the recovery of old degraded buildings, respecting their architecture and landscape insertion, creating small dispersed units guaranteeing personalized service and, not least, it contributes to the creation of jobs, the establishment of population in small rural areas and consequently the dynamization of local micro-economies. Scattered throughout the archipelago there are, today, several good examples of the transformative impact of rural tourism like TradiCampo Eco Country Houses.”

Quality Coast Award by Green Destinations

The Azores recently reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable tourism by renewing their Quality Coast Award from Green Destinations for 2024. This accolade honors seaside destinations that focus on shore preservation, beach management, and the quality of bathing waters.

The region excelled, achieving a compliance level of 97.3%. No wonder, since 55% of its beaches hold the prestigious Blue Flag designation for cleanliness and safety, and 99% of the water is potable.

Since first receiving this award in 2014, the Azores have consistently returned to the list of `winning destinations in several subsequent editions, underscoring their ongoing dedication to environmental excellence along their coastlines.

The Azores’ conservation efforts, record-breaking tourism figures, and several awards make the region a top global destination. The area’s commitment to preserving natural resources, enhancing local culture, and promoting eco-friendly practices has transformed its tourism landscape into an aspirational one.

Emese Maczko | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.