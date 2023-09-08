x

September 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

Western Queens Leaders at Astoria Backpack Giveaway, Serving Hundreds of Families

September 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Gianaris backpack giveaway 2023
New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, and Council Member Tiffany Cabán attended a backpack giveaway at the Steinway Playground in Astoria for the benefit of the community. (Photo: Senator Michael Gianaris)

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, and Council Member Tiffany Cabán attended a backpack giveaway at the Steinway Playground in Astoria for the benefit of the community.  The western Queens elected leaders joined hundreds of families receiving backpacks and school supplies. Event partners included MetroPlus Health and Hispanic Federation.
“We must serve the students in our community in multiple ways: whether securing record school funding and free lunch programs in this year’s state budget or connecting them with needed supplies for the school year,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I am pleased to work with elected colleagues and community to make this happen for the benefit of the community.”

“Now that Astoria is part of my Assembly District, I’m always excited to have an opportunity to connect with some of my newest constituents. This week’s successful backpack giveaway event allowed me to do just that. I’m so grateful to teams Gianaris, Cabán, and Ocasio-Cortez for all their efforts this week to help distribute backpacks, school supplies, and other resources to families in Astoria, and to the Hispanic Federation and MetroPlusHealth for their generous backpack donations. Many of the low-income families and newly arrived asylum seekers I represent are struggling to make ends meet and these backpacks will help alleviate some of the financial pressure of preparing for the new school year,” said Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas.

“No child or family should have to worry about going back to school without a backpack,” said Council Member Tiffany Cabán. “Sadly, with the sky-high cost of rent, energy, and transit pushing New Yorkers to the breaking point, all too many of our neighbors are forced into this stressful situation. I’m so proud to team up with my colleagues in the neighborhood to help alleviate this stress so that more kids can look forward to, rather than worry about, the first day of school.”

Lauren Hitt, spokesperson for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, said: “Over the course of the summer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her campaign team will distribute over 1,100 backpacks – filled with school supplies – across more than two dozen Back to School events. We’re thrilled to join our Astoria partners in continuing this tradition, which helps ensure families have the necessities they need for a successful return to school.”

RELATED

Politics
What Do Old and New Acquaintances in the Greek-American Community Say about Stefanos Kasselakis?

NEW YORK – The candidacy of Stefanos Kasselakis for the presidency of SYRIZA continues to be a topic of discussion within the Greek-American community, which seems to be changing the dynamics in the race to succeed Alexis Tsipras.

Culture
Nicholas Kontaxis, Contemporary Artist, Debuts in NYC Sept. 8
United States
Musical Perspectives from the Edges of Europe: Lily Maisky and Mavroudes Troullos

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.