November 2, 2022

Westbury’s Beloved Nursery Is a Magical Christmas Destination

November 2, 2022
By Associated Press
The best Santa in town is at Hicks Nurseries Nov. 25 - Dec. 23.
WESTBURY, N.Y. – November 2, 2022 – ( Newswire.com ) Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, transforms into a magical destination for Christmas. A trip to the beloved nursery has been a holiday family tradition for decades, and their free events include pictures with Santa, a live brass band, letters to/from Santa and an animated Christmas story walk-through.

The beautifully decorated store provides inspiration as well as many picture-perfect moments.

The Christmas gallery features an exquisite display of fully decorated lifelike Christmas trees and holiday décor that highlight the latest trends as well as traditional favorites.There are more than 90 pre-lit lifelike trees on display in the artificial tree yard exclusively made for Hicks Nurseries.A vast selection of farm-fresh live Christmas trees come in the end of November in sizes up to 14 feet and can be pre-ordered now to avoid the rush.The greenhouse is stocked with the finest indoor plants, including seasonal poinsettias, amaryllis and Christmas cactus.”We are a one-stop-shop for everything you need for Christmas,” said Felix Cutrone, store manager at Hicks Nurseries. “Our selection is unmatched and the experience we create around the shopping aspect is treasured by generations of customers.”

The experience includes the following free events:

Animated Christmas Story: The all-new children’s story, “A Stroll with Santa,” is open daily Nov. 14 through Dec. 31. The walk-through features six animatronic scenes and read-along story cards. Hicks Nurseries collects donations at the end of the walk-through of non-perishable food items for Long Island Cares.

Meet & Take Pictures with Santa: Santa will be at Hicks daily, Monday-Friday 1-4 pm and 5-8 pm; Saturday and Sunday 10 am-1 pm and 2-6 pm, Nov. 25 through Dec. 23.

Live Brass Band: A popular brass band helps customers get into the holiday spirit with lively music weekends Nov. 26 through Dec. 18, 12-3 pm.

Mail a Letter to Santa: Drop a letter in the North Pole mailbox and get a response from Santa himself. Mailbox is open Nov. 14 through Dec. 19.

For more information visit Hicks Nurseries Christmas Events

ABOUT HICKS NURSERIES

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, family-owned and -operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor including artificial Christmas trees and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. Follow on social media @hicksnurseries and learn more at https://hicksnurseries.com/

Contact Information:
Eleni Roselli
Director of Marketing
eroselli@hicksnurseries.com
516-334-0066 x 1239

