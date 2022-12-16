West Nyack AHEPA Chapter 455 Lights Annual Christmas Tree
December 16, 2022
Rev. Fr. Michael Palamara with children and adults lighting the Christmas Tree at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in West Nyack, NY. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
WEST NYACK, NY – AHEPA Chapter 455 along with Rev. Fr. Michael Palamara and the parish of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of West Nyack, NY got together for a two-part evening event on December 8. The first was their Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony where Fr. Palamara led the children and adults in singing traditional Greek and ecclesiastical Christmas Carols while hot chocolate, hot apple cider and popcorn were being served. Everybody had a great time.
The second part of the evening was part of the AHEPA Chapter 455 Culture and Hellenism Event. Chapter 455 organized for the viewing of the critically acclaimed film ‘Smyrna’. This was part of the nationwide event, for one night only, as theaters across the U.S. and Canada screened the film for the 100th anniversary of the destruction of the once cosmopolitan city of Smyrna. The Chapter said in a statement via email: “It brought the fateful historical event to life. It was no longer just a story that your grandparents would talk about or some book that was read. This you saw with your own eyes. It brought the events that transpired to life. This was a must-see film for all. It’s an event that cannot be forgotten and must never be repeated.”
