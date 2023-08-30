x

August 30, 2023

Welsh Nationalists Join Chinese and Greek Voices for Return of Historical Artifacts from British Museum

August 30, 2023
By TNH Staff
Mold Gold cape
A front view of the Mold Gold cape currently housed at the British Museum. (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

NEW YORK – Amid increasing pressure, the British Museum’s director Hartwig Fischer has resigned, and Dr Jonathan Williams, the deputy director, has stepped back after revelations that they didn’t heed warnings about thefts. In light of these security concerns, Greece’s culture minister Dr Lina Mendoni is demanding the return of the Elgin Marbles. The Global Times, a Chinese tabloid, also requests the British Museum to return all Chinese cultural relics acquired improperly. Their editorial criticized the UK’s colonial history and sense of moral superiority.

The Mold Gold cape, now at the center of a repatriation debate, likely served as religious attire and is thought to have been buried with a woman between 1900 and 1600 BC. Discovered in Flintshire in 1833, it was sold to the British Museum in 1836. Plaid Cymru and Labour MPs are demanding its return to Wales. However, the British Museum Act 1963 prevents the museum from repatriating artefacts, frustrating repatriation efforts globally.

Despite these demands, the cape has been loaned to museums in Wrexham and Cardiff, and as far as Germany. The British Museum highlights that it allows millions of visitors to experience the cape for free as a key exhibit in their gallery, showcasing the interconnected history of empires and nations.

