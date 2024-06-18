Wellness, Longevity, Gastronomy at Navarino Challenge 2024

VIDEO

ATHENS – The sports tourism and wellness event Navarino Challenge returns for its 12th year, October 18-20 at Costa Navarino and Pylos. With the global message “sports unites people” the event officially presented more than 55 activities included in this year’s schedule, which will be held at two of the four destination’s hotels, W Costa Navarino and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino.

The press conference for Navarino Challenge was hosted at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, in the presence of Secretary General of Sports George Mavrotas, Pylos-Nestor Mayor Panagiotis Karvelas, Peloponnese Deputy Regional Governor of Tourism Athanasios Michelogonas, ambassadors including Dean Karnazes, Kostas Katsouranis, Michalis Triantafyllidis, Georgia Kaltsi, George Lazaridis, event sponsors, journalists, and media representatives. The press conference was presented by journalist Stefanos Avramidis.

Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni shared her greetings via video, noting that “Navarino Challenge is an institution that promotes sports, health, and culture with numerous activities set against the beautiful backdrop of Messinia and the facilities of Costa Navarino, a pioneering destination globally, which guarantees an unforgettable experience for spectators and participants. The event brings together elements that can contribute to gentle and sustainable tourism development. I would like to congratulate the organizers who for over a decade have worked to highlight the Navarino Challenge as an event of international appeal.”

Secretary General of Sports Mavrotas, stated: “The development of sports in our country is a matter of public interest for four main reasons: (a) the promotion of citizens’ health, (b) the cultivation of values, especially for the younger generations, (c) the country’s international image, and (d) economic development. All four reasons are combined in the Navarino Challenge, highlighting the very rich potential our country has in sports tourism and making it one of our country’s ‘flagships’ in this field. I want to express my congratulations for the continuously increasing appeal and success of the Navarino Challenge for over 10 years. Good luck with this year’s event.”

Pylos-Nestor Mayor Panagiotis Karvelas said: “It is our honor and pleasure to participate in the Navarino Challenge once again. The Municipality of Pylos-Nestor has supported this effort from the first year (2013) and together with the organizers we have managed to develop sports tourism in our Municipality. This year, Navarino Challenge coincides with the great celebration of the Navarinia, honoring the history of all the nations that participated and the people who became immortal by laying the foundation for the establishment of the modern Greek state. We look forward to many activities this year in the Municipality of Pylos-Nestor.”

Navarino Challenge under the Auspices of the Peloponnese Region

Peloponnese Deputy Regional Governor of Tourism Athanasios Michelogonas, noted that “for us, Navarino Challenge is a model that showcases how to organize a successful project in the Peloponnese. Through this event, not only the value of sports is highlighted, but also the touristic dynamics of our region. This institution significantly contributes to the promotion of the Peloponnese as a destination, attracting visitors from various parts of the world and reinforcing the local economy. Sports unites people, promotes health, and creates strong bonds between communities. Navarino Challenge is a living example of these values.”

Then, Ambassador of Greek Tourism and Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes highlighted that “I have traveled to sporting events across the globe and Navarino Challenge is a world leader in the number of sports and activities and the quality of organization. I am honored to be part of this great event which showcases the very best Greece has to offer in sports, gastronomy, hospitality, and culture.”

The inspirer of Humanity Greece Georgia Paraschou stated: “Through Navarino Challenge, common values that connect Sports and Volunteering are promoted, giving the opportunity to young people to actively contribute to the three-day event and to highlight important groups of Civil Society. Once again, ‘Sharing is Caring’ will support 12 non-profit organizations, which perform significant social, humanitarian, environmental, and animal welfare work. This initiative is one of the most important auctions held in Greece and aims to provide substantial support to organizations and volunteer groups.”

Finally, safe driving instructor Thanasis Hountras mentioned that “I would like to sincerely thank the Motodynamics Group for their trust and overall cooperation. The Group adopted the theoretical Road Safety program ‘Drive Change. Move Safe,’ which during the academic year of 2023-2024 trained more than 1,000 young people. Our goal now, through Navarino Challenge, is to train the young people of Messinia.”

