x

April 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Cinema

Weighed Down by Bad Reviews, “Morbius” Opens with $39.1M

April 4, 2022
By Associated Press
Film Review - Morbius
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jared Leto in a scene from "Morbius." (Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK — Sony Pictures’ Marvel adaptation “Morbius” landed with dismal reviews but still managed to debut with $39.1 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That was enough to easily hand “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto as a vampire-transforming biochemist, the top spot at the box office — even though it was an uncharacteristically low debut for a Marvel movie. Sony’s last movie to launch a Marvel character, 2018’s “Venom,” opened in 2018 with double the ticket sales.

But “Morbius” also drew unusually bad reviews for a Marvel release. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits with easily the worst score for a Marvel film at 17% fresh. “Venom” (30%) wasn’t a hit with critics, either. But given that forecasts had ranged closer to a $50 million opening weekend for “Morbius,” the poor word-of-mouth and worse reviews likely cut into its receipts.

“This is a weak opening by Marvel’s exceptional standard for launching a new superhero series,” said David A. Gross, who runs the consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “The weekend figure is well below average for a Marvel first episode, and below average compared with a DC Comics new series, as well.”

Still, “Morbius,” delayed several times by the pandemic, was budgeted somewhat modestly for a comic-book film, costing $75 million to produce. Audiences also gave it a low grade — C+ from CinemaScore — though moviegoers still seemed to like it more than critics. The audience score from Rotten Tomatoes for the Daniel Espinosa-directed film is 69% fresh.

Overseas, “Morbius” grossed $44.9 million over the weekend, for an $84 million global haul.

Still, it will be hard for “Morbius” to get anywhere close to Sony’s recent Marvel successes. The last two were box-office hits: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has grossed nearly $1.9 billion worldwide, while last year’s “Venom 2” took in $502 million globally.

Last week’s top film, the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum rom-com adventure “The Lost City,” slid to second place with $14.8 million in its second week. With a two-week total of $54.6 million, “The Lost City” is performing much better than other recent entries in the genre.

Following the Academy Awards, Apple put best picture-winner “CODA” into more than 500 theaters. The film, which debuted on Apple TV+ last August, became the first movie from a streaming service ever to take Hollywood’s top honor. Apple didn’t share ticket-sales figures Sunday, making “CODA” the first best-picture winner without any recorded U.S. box office.

Also working against “Morbius”: The box office is getting busier. While no new wide releases went up against the Sony release this weekend, the coming weeks bring the releases of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Ambulance” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore.” The next Marvel movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” comes from the Walt Disney Co. on May 6.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Morbius,” $39.1 million.

2. “The Lost City,” $14.8 million.

3. “The Batman,” $10.8 million.

4. “Uncharted,” $3.6 million.

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” $1.9 million.

6. “RRR,” $1.6 million.

7. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $1.4 million.

8. “Dog,” $1.3 million.

9. “X,” $1 million.

10. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” $1 million.

 

RELATED

Music
Jon Batiste Tops Grammys; Silk Sonic Soars, Rodrigo Crowned

LAS VEGAS — Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Silk Sonic claimed two major awards and Jon Batiste had the most stunning victory of the night winning the top prize at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

Music
Saweetie, Haddish Lead Grammys Red Carpet in Pink, Sparkle
Music
“Fill the Silence with Your Music,” Zelenskyy Tells Grammys

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings