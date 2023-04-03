x

April 3, 2023

Weather Warning about ‘Ilina’ Sent to Residents of Central Macedonia

April 3, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΒΡΟΧΗ ΣΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ(ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Rainy weather at the centre of Athens. (Photo by KOSTAS JOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

THESSALONIKI – A warning message to the public to exercise great caution and restrict their movements outdoors due to the oncoming weather system “Ilina” was sent to those in the Thessaloniki, Pella, Imathia and Pieria regions on Monday, via the 112 emergency number.

The weather system “Ilina” is forecast to affect various parts of Greece on Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong rain, thunderstorms, hail and very strong winds. The weather system is expected the above regions from the afternoon, with local residents advised to secure objects that may cause injury or damage, to ensure that drains and guttering are clear and exercise due caution when going outdoors or using vehicles.

Rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday

Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Snow will fall in the the mountainous areas of the country. Rain stroms in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 05C to 15C. Showers and snowfall in the mountainous areas of the western parts with temperatures between 09C-17C. Clouds and rain in the eseatern parts and snowfall in the mountainous areas of eastern Greece, Temperatures will range between 06C and 19C. Showers and thunderstorms in the Aegean islands and Crete. Rain in Athens, 10C-18C; Showers and thunderstorms in Thessaloniki, 05C-14C.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

