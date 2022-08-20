x

August 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 93ºF

Society

Weather Forecast: Rainy, Cooler on Sunday

August 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - The 5th Century B.C. Parthenon temple stands the ancient Acropolis hill after a rainstorm in Athens, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - The 5th Century B.C. Parthenon temple stands the ancient Acropolis hill after a rainstorm in Athens, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Unstable weather is forecast on Sunday, with isolated rain and thunderstorms, especially Macedonia and Thrace. Variable winds registering 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 6 in the Ionian and the South Aegean. Temperatures will return to normal levels for the season, at 20C-35C. In Athens, generally fair with isolated clouds from midday on and possible showers in the north. Variable winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 24C to 35C. In Thessaloniki, unstable weather, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Northerly winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures ranging from 22C to 31C.

RELATED

Politics
EU Leaders Welcome End of Greece’s Enhanced Surveillance

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel welcomed the end of Greece's enhanced economic surveillance and congratulated the Greek people for their efforts, in separate tweets on Saturday.

VIDEO
Mitsotakis’ Message on Exiting Enhanced Surveillance
Economy
Greece Rid of Budget Watch but Inflation, Energy Woes Bite

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis’ Message on Exiting Enhanced Surveillance

ATHENS - Greece is exiting the EU's enhanced surveillance framework, a painful 12-year cycle of loan memoranda, moving forward with consistency and fiscal prudence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings