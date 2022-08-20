Weather Forecast: Rainy, Cooler on Sunday

Society

ATHENS – Unstable weather is forecast on Sunday, with isolated rain and thunderstorms, especially Macedonia and Thrace. Variable winds registering 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 6 in the Ionian and the South Aegean. Temperatures will return to normal levels for the season, at 20C-35C. In Athens, generally fair with isolated clouds from midday on and possible showers in the north. Variable winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 24C to 35C. In Thessaloniki, unstable weather, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Northerly winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures ranging from 22C to 31C.