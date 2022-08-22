x

August 22, 2022

Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms on Tuesday

August 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΒΡΟΧΟΠΤΩΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΤΤΙΚΗ (ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
A rainy day in Athens, Monday, August 22, 2022. (KARAGIANNIS MICHALIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Rain, thunderstorms and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and thunderstorms in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 20C to 31C. Cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon in the western parts and temperatures between 19C and 31C. Clouds with heavy rainfall in the eastern parts and temperatures between 22C and 32C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-31C. Clouds, rain and thunderstorms in Athens, 23C-31C. Heavy rainfall in Thessaloniki, 22C-29C.

Mitsotakis’ Message on Exiting Enhanced Surveillance

ATHENS - Greece is exiting the EU's enhanced surveillance framework, a painful 12-year cycle of loan memoranda, moving forward with consistency and fiscal prudence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

