Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms on Tuesday

ATHENS – Rain, thunderstorms and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and thunderstorms in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 20C to 31C. Cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon in the western parts and temperatures between 19C and 31C. Clouds with heavy rainfall in the eastern parts and temperatures between 22C and 32C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-31C. Clouds, rain and thunderstorms in Athens, 23C-31C. Heavy rainfall in Thessaloniki, 22C-29C.