Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms on Sunday

ATEHNS – Heavy rains and thunderstorms, gusty southerly winds and hail in several regions is forecast on Sunday, as the GAIA weather front reaches most parts of Greece as of Saturday evening until Sunday night.

This weather system will affect Epirus, the Ionian Sea region, western central Greece and western Macedonia in northern Greece, western parts of Thessaly, western and southern Peloponnese and central mainland Greece, eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the islands of the eastern Aegean , the Cyclades cluster of islands and Crete, and the Dodecanese islands from midday Sunday until the late evening hours.

Temperatures will range between 13C and 18C. In Athens, rain and variable winds registering 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 14C to 18C. In Thessaloniki, fair to start with but developing into sporadic rains and thunderstorms, with phenomena persisting into the late-night hours. Variable winds registering 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 12C to 15C.