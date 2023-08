Society

In this photo taken with long shutter speed, a meteor sparks while entering the earth's atmosphere behind Cedrus trees in Gavdos island, the southernmost point of Greece and Europe, early Saturday, Aug 12, 2023. The best viewing for the annual shower visible around the world will be from Saturday night, Aug. 12, 2023, into early Sunday morning, when viewers might be able to spot a meteor per minute. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Fair weather is forecast on Sunday in most parts of the country, except for sporadic rains and thunderstorms over areas in central Greece and northern mountainous regions, over north Aegean too and also Evia island and Crete. Variable northerly winds, up to 3-5 in the Beaufort scale in the west, 4-6 in the east and locally up to 7 in the Aegean.

Temperatures to stay the same, ranging between 19C and 33C. In Athens, generally fair. Variable winds registering 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 19C to 33C. In Thessaloniki, fair to start with but developing into sporadic rains and thunderstorms, with phenomena abating by evening. Variable winds registering 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and temperatures from 17C to 31C.