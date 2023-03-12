Wealthy Americans Lining Up for Greece’s Golden Visas, EU Passports

Economy

Although other European Union countries are ending Golden Visa programs that offer rich foreigners residency permits and valuable passports over the worry of money laundering and criminal activity, Greece is going full speed ahead.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government remains keen on the scheme although for most parts of the country will double the minimum investment in purchasing property to be eligible to 500,000 euros ($532,325.)

That’s being done because multiple properties were being scooped up and being used for short-term rentals on platforms such as Airbnb that was emptying Athens neighborhoods of residents and spiking rents.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now in the rear view mirror and international air traffic booming again, the wealthy of countries outside the EU are looking again to buy in with investments, especially in Greece – especially Americans.

In a feature report, CBNC noted that interest in the Golden Visas almost doubled in 2022 with 2,767, according to recent data from the Greek Ministry of Asylum and Migration, up from 1,525 in 2021.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/10/portugal-irelands-golden-visa-schemes-are-closing-but-not-greeces.html

The Chinese top the list, accounting for 63 percent of all applications since the program began in 2014 as Greece was in the midst of an economic and austerity crisis and looking for every euro it could find.

Applications from rich Americans jumped 740 percent in 2021 in a program that fast-tracks foreigners while even Greeks in the Diaspora have to wait two years or more for residency permits or dual-citizenship to be reviewed or approved.

That makes Greece the third most-favored spot for residency programs sought by Americans behind Portugal and the United Kingdom, the report said, with EU passports offering access to a borderless travel zone.

But Portugal is ending its program, as is Ireland – Cyprus shut one down in 2020 after it was found half those who got them weren’t eligible and there was no checking for money laundering or criminal activity.

That puts Greece in a prime spot to take advantage although EU worries persist that the visa programs weren’t being property vetted to prevent it being used to hide criminal gains of wealth.

Alina Lesina, immigration expert for Astons USA, said it looked likely that Greece would now become the “destination of choice” for wealthy American expatriates, the report said, with Greece also seeking digital nomads skilled in high-tech.

“Not only has it been the second most popular European golden visa scheme amongst U.S. investors in recent years, there has also been a huge increase in this interest on an annual basis,” Lesina told the site.

Olympia Anastasopoulou, Secretary-General for tourism policy and development within Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, said the trend was unsurprising given how tourists have been flocking back too.

“Compared to these other countries, we have a competitive advantage,” Anastasopoulou told CNBC Travel at ITB Berlin. “We have a lower cost of living, a great climate year-round, and we are iterating the program as needed,” she said.

The threshold for investment in most popular areas in Greece will raise from 250,000 euros ($266,162) in May to be more in line with other countries still offering the visas, such as Spain, which brings in more tourists.

Anastasopoulou said that was “to protect the local real estate market and protect young people.” But she added that the changes would be open to reevaluation and potential adaptation with Greece ranking among the world’s leading “residence by investment” programs, according to the latest index from citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, the site said.