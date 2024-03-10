We Should’ve Known Then, from the Reaction to the Christie-Obama ‘Hug’

Former U.S. president Barack Obama speaks during a discussion at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), in Athens, Greece, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Obama is visiting Athens to speak at the SNF Nostos Conference focused on how to strengthen democratic culture and the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
On October 29, 2012, Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the shores of New Jersey, whose governor at the time was Republican Chris Christie. Two days later, President Obama, a Democrat, visited the area and met with Christie. As Obama approached Christie, the Governor extended his hand and the President shook it, also placing his free hand on Christie’s shoulder. The two began talking, continuing the handshake, with Obama’s other hand still on Christie’s shoulder. It looked like a warm moment, but contrary to the My Pillow Guy contingent claptrap, there was no hug. Actually, had they hugged, it would’ve been even better.
We should’ve known way back when that the Republican contingent that excoriated Christie for “hugging” a dastardly Democrat – never mind the latter was president at the time – would morph into the rabid yahoos who’ve hijacked today’s GOP.
No, I’m not turning Democrat. On their worst day, even current Republicans are infinitely better than modern-day Democrats. But if the opposition party deserves a grade of D, it doesn’t make me happy if my own party warrants a C or a C Minus.
On September 11, 2001, the Republicans were still a party of grownups. So were the Democrats, for that matter. A few days after the attacks, President George W. Bush (a Republican) addressed Congress, and with all eyes around the world watching, gave Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (a Democrat) a heartwarming hug. No one fretted. No one sneered. No one blasted Bush for doing so.
In the ensuing years, I thought that only an earth-shattering phenomenon such as 9/11, or Pearl Harbor, or a world war, could bring our country together. Once COVID happened, I realized I was wrong; because that one divided us more than ever.
Back to today’s Republicans – the way to separate the adults from the clueless whiny crybabies is that only the adults understand the following:
It’s not bad for Republicans to hug Democrats, and vice versa. Actually, it’s very good.
Barack Obama is not an evil man. He loves his country, and he isn’t secretly running the government from behind the scenes.
Obama’s wife, Michelle, is not really a man.
A RINO (Republican in Name Only) is a Republican elected official or candidate who adheres to core Democratic principles, such as big government, social justice, and excessive tolerance of illegal entry and stay. A RINO is not every Republican who criticizes Donald Trump.
Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Guy, does not have ironclad evidence – or any other kind of evidence – proving that the 2020 election was stolen.
Those among the January 6 crowd who trespassed into the U.S. Capitol are not heroes.
The vice president of the United States does not have the authority to singlehandedly stall the electoral process.
A lot more people than you realize – including Republicans you may know personally – voted for Joe Biden in 2020.
We have a new Cold War on two fronts, with Russia and China. Which is why we must aid Ukraine and Taiwan, because doing so is vital to our national interest.
It’s not just Democrats: many Republicans are liars, hypocrites, and morally repugnant too.
When the Democratic Party turned overly woke a few years ago, I said that not only would it cancel Bill Clinton, but Obama too. Now, I can say the same for the Republicans vis-à-vis arguably the best president from their party in our lifetimes, Ronald Reagan.
First of all, they routinely violate Reagan’s “11th commandment”: thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican. That means, leave Nikki Haley alone. Next, they’d call Reagan an “Open Borderist” for granting amnesty to a sizeable number of PHIs (Persons Here Illegally). And they’d reject him for being overly focused on the Cold War.
It was Trump who turned Republican masses against the Bushes. Many were critical of the younger President Bush’s neocon policies, but perhaps only subconsciously; it took Trump to unearth their true convictions.
Reagan – along with Lincoln – sits atop the Republican presidential pantheon. To date, Trump has not spoken ill of him. But Reagan regularly had an after-work beer with one of the foremost liberal lions of that generation, House Speaker Tip O’Neill, a Democrat. I’d bet they hugged plenty of times over the years.
It’s easy to blame Trump for the Republicans’ deterioration, but Christie’s ‘Huggate’ began long before the birth of MAGA. The pot was already there; Trump just knew how to stir it.
The birther movement, for instance, insisting that Obama was actually born not in the United States but in Kenya, didn’t start with Trump. It began with Greek-American Andy Martin, who in our interview told me he no longer believes it (‘Andy Martin: Obama Born, in U.S.’ TNH, Oct. 10, 2015), and was surreptitiously spread by Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. Again, that was long, long before Trump’s escalator ride.
How did it come to this? How did the citizens of the world’s foremost superpower become so…(I’ll be kind and use a polite word) gullible? How can people believe that our extraordinary country is such a hapless house of cards that a foreign-born person can actually lie about his birthplace and get away with becoming president? Then again, how can they believe that the woman he’s been married to all these years, who was First Lady, is really a man? I mean, what about their daughters, Malia and Sasha, were they secretly adopted? The ludicrous conspiracy rabbit hole is limitless.
In retrospect, that Christie didn’t go as far as to hug Obama was the only thing he did wrong that day.
